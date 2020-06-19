By Paul Little

Principal and Chief Executive,

City of Glasgow College



WE are in the grip of an unparalleled period in history which is having a profound effect on the way in which we live, work, and learn.

Six months ago, the prospect of a Glasgow with face masks, social distancing, and widespread closures was unimaginable.

COVID-19 has brought a great many uncertainties upon us all - and I firmly believe that World Class Colleges like ours will play an important role in the nation’s social and economic recovery.

Our focus is firmly on delivering the best student experience possible in a safe and supported way. For we are most of all resilient.

And, at this time of year City of Glasgow College staff and students would normally celebrate the formal graduation of some 260 maritime officer cadets and ratings at a packed ceremony in Glasgow Cathedral.

As the UK’s premier maritime college, we are responsible for training one third of all UK Merchant Marine Officers. Our college is very much the ‘Pride of the Fleet’, providing the maritime industry with its next generation of competent, safe seafarers.

Our Cadet Officers leave us work ready with the necessary skills, knowledge and indeed attitude to move from shore to ship.

This June, it is most certainly unfortunate that social distancing rules prohibit us from coming together to mark this extremely important time in our academic calendar.

I will especially miss seeing the shared joy in the faces of family and friends and being able to personally congratulate each and every one of our students. However, what is vital is that they are leaving with fresh talent, finely honed skills and a professionalism second to none.

Indeed, they leave to work in an industry which is now rightly being recognised, in these extremely challenging times, as highly essential in keeping our vital supplies running.

Our status as an island nation has become more apparent during this pandemic, reliant as we are on our sea lines of communication to maintain our economy.

These students are following in a great maritime tradition, not only of this city but of the UK.

Without the Merchant Navy, 95 per cent of all our food and other goods would not reach ports or shops, both here and across the world.

So, as well as being first class seafarers, our Class of 2020 are also joining that elite band we now acknowledge as key workers.

This is a time when much relies on future generations of skilled workers to help get us back on our feet, and those that graduate in this pandemic year and beyond, are the future generations we now look to.

As founding Principal of Scotland’s largest college, I have no doubt of the skills-led recovery we need, nor of the essential nature of that response: a coherent, connected, collaborative effort from Scotland’s tertiary education sector, with colleges at its heart.

We are connected directly to the communities we serve, able to help people upskill and reskill, getting them and their families back on track.

I look forward to celebrating, perhaps later this year, with the Class of 2020 listed here and many more.

For now, my congratulations go to each and every student on achieving their well-deserved and internationally recognised qualifications.

They can hold their heads high, and I continue to be as proud as ever of our sector and the incredible role it plays in developing and shaping people’s lives while operating in an increasingly turbulent, and constantly changing, world.

Together we stand tall. Together we will prevail.

FULL GRADUATION LIST FOR THE FACULTY OF NAUTICAL STUDIES

NAUTICAL SCIENCE

Experienced Seafarer to Officer of the Watch (OOW) including Higher National Certificate Nautical Science

Sourabh Singh Chouhan

Simon Dunipace

Ashit Maharana

Michael McCall

Aditya Mehra

Ajay Palekar

Vivek Patial

Nishant Rai

Basu Saxena

Utsav Saxena

Anuj Kumar Singh

Manish Singh

Alexander Still

MARINE MANAGEMENT

Scottish Professional

Diploma Marine

Engineering (Group 5/5pa)

Emily Rose Adams

Matthew Baldie

Robert Callum Booth

Ross Carling

Lachlan James Dean Morrice

Frazer Dewar

Thomas Stuart Doig

Adam Hall

Jamie Headley

David Hewat

Anthony Peter MacDonald

Euan MacDonald

Andrew Murdo MacKay

Robin MacLeod

Shannon O’Neil

Joshua O’Reilly

Jack Orr

Alexandru Pantaziev

Kyle Pollard

Scottish Professional

Diploma Marine

Engineering (Group 5/5pb)

Philip Henry Bradley

Pedro Osvaldo Carvalho

Ciaran Cassidy

Connor Chalmers

Oisin Curtis

Craig Dickman

Fraser Dori-Muir

William James Greenwood

Ryan MacKenzie

Paul McCann

Marc McGhee

Ryan McGregor

James McHugh

Niall McLaren

Cameron Miller

Rory Morrison

James Muir

Callum Penman

Alexander James Skilling

Craig William Thomas

Kerr Thomson

Jack Whiting

Innes Young

MARINE ENGINEERING

Higher National Diploma Marine Engineering

Craig Black

Gregor Connor

Tommy Dearden

Adam Dundrow

Craig Fletcher

Andrew Fraser

Andrew Fraser

Kieran Alexander Gilhooley

Jamie Craig Glasheen

Jacob Hayden

James Kelly

David Stamford Lee

Ryan McCluskey

Stuart McNeil

Kieran Mobeck

Jonathan Nelson

Craig Stevenson

Shawn Swanney

Christopher Tovar

LICENSING HUB (DECK)

Chief Mate/Master Including Higher National Diploma Nautical Science (Group Y)

Mohammed Abdelrehim

Abdal Ghani Abu Khalaf

Olusegun Alabi

Philip-Jon Richard Allard

Anisha Victoria Baldeo

Scott Cardno

Andrew Raymond Clough

Ehimare Manfred Iyere

Rajiv Nicholas Jagessar

Jamie MacAlister

Michael MacLeod

Christopher Phillips

Sipho Wanliss

Mark Wilson

Chief Mate/Master including Higher National Diploma Nautical Science (Group Z)

Nikhil Bhide

Scott Black

Anthony John Estibeiro

Andrew Garson

Salvador Glasse-Davies

Varun Khanna

Navin Kumar

Archie Ivan Mbitcha Kouenga

David McCracken

Benjamin McGee

Suman Rajhan Parameswaran Muralidharan

Lewis Ross-Smith

Rajmohen Seetharaman

David William Skelly

Alan Smith

Dipesh Amrutlal Solanki

Thomas Stewart

Nandakumar Venkanniparambhil Sukumaran

Robert William Warmisham

Jack Fraser Whent

Cameron James Yeo

Chief Mate/Master Including Higher National Diploma Nautical Science (Gamma Marine Training Institute)

Vaibhav Aggarwal

Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari

Alok Chauhan

Dinkar Chougule

Joy Jerry D Mello

Larry Dias

Mac Pablo Dias

Chittaranjan Hotta

Mr Jitendra

Ratnakar Rampyare Pandey

Yogesh Parab

Irshad Ahmed Niyaz Ahmed Qureshi

Praveen Sharma

Dharam Shankar Tripathy

MCA INTERNATIONAL (MNTB)

Higher National Diploma Nautical Science

(Group A)

Irwyn Nelphy Alphonso

Rishikesh Shirish Athavale

Pardha Saradhi Basva

Deban Bhattacharya

Dylan Cardozo

Abhijeet Satish Chavan

Sayaban Das

Duran Gavin Dsouza

Rohil Amith Dsouza

Hrishikesh Duryodhan Kunjekar

Ashley Plens Fernandes

Stash Fernandes

Jaskaran Singh Hasria

Kartik Manchanda

Roshan Nayak

Ananthu S Nair

Tamil Selvaraja Sekar

Roosevelt Sequeira

Mukun Raj Sharma

Naman Sharma

Harshpreet Singh

Higher National Diploma Nautical Science

(Group B)

Thomas Melvin Antony Muthu

Himnish Ashar

Mayank Bhavari

Ujjwal Daptari

Yash Rajendra Gade

Ashwin Sasidharan Kutticheril

Tejas More

Soorya Muralidharan

Ritwik Oka

Rishi Ratnesh

Sheetal Rawat

Mayuresh Salvi

Viraj Sarmalkar

Rishabh Sehgal

Nithis Shanmugam Manikandan

Vasanth Singam

Shunmugavel Karthik Subramanian

Jay Thakur

Sanjay Thanaselvan

Mukeshwar Thirunavukkarasu

COMMERCIAL

NAUTICAL –

PROFESSIONAL

CERTIFICATION

Certificate In Maritime Studies Able Seafarers/Tug Rating (Deck)

(Phase 3)

Angus Campbell

Steven Cassidy

Jordan Corbett

Christopher Dawson

Jordan Louis Gallacher

Scott MacDonald

Samuel MacKay

Kenny John MacKillop

Kerr McVey

Daniel James Murray

Ross Rodgers

Joseph Williams-Bale

Diploma in Maritime

Studies Able Seafarer

(Engine Room) (Phase 3)

Ewan Campbell

Adrian MacDowall

Jason Mannion

Gemma Louise McLoughlin

Higher National Certificate Nautical Science (Phase 5 Alternative Route)

Jamie Bradley

Jack Brundell

Innes Cruickshank

Corey Mason

Jack James McAlroy

Fionn McKee

Ryan William Morrison

Taylor Mutch

Thomas Norman

Mark Olney

David Pirie

Grant Primrose

Scottish Professional Diploma Marine

Management

(Phase 5B)

Calum Binnie

Matthew Brown

Ewan James Carter

Fraser Dewar

Louis Valentine Dutton-Tompson

Conor John Ellis

Gari Wyn Kennaway

Fraser James Livingstone

Craig MacKenzie

Cameron McEwan

Padraig Pearse McGirr

Jordan Sainsbury

Louie Shaw

Scottish Professional Diploma Marine

Management (Phase 5C)

Phoebe Akins

Calvin Bruce

Thomas Castell

Michael Doherty

Matthew Goble

Luke Hymer

Graham Keith

Kenneth Nicolson

Andrew Robert Piper

Craig Potter

Emma Louise Stewart

James Watts



COMMERCIAL

ENGINEERING –

PROFESSIONAL

STANDARDS

Higher National

Certificate Marine

Engineering

(Phase 5/5A)

John Baughan

Gregg Cairns

Nathan Carswell

Jacob Oliver Dobson

Daniel Joseph Dominick

Jack Duncan

Alice Fairbairn

Lewis Graham

Kieran Johnstone

Athul Jose

Craig Laughlan

Ruairidh MacDonald

Jake Masson

Nico Mastrangioli

John James McCann

Philip James McGuire

James McKechnie

Dylan Miller

Connor Neeson

Daniel Orr

Jamie Porchetta

Ryan Richards

Jack Alexander Walker

Higher National

Diploma Marine

Engineering for

Cadets from

Overseas Colleges

Durgesh Chaursiya

Aniruddh Deshmukh

Pranav Pramod Gandhi

Vikramjeet Singh Khasariya

Kushagra Khorgade

Joel Antony Kuruthukulam

Vishal Malhotra

Visam Najam

Mohammed Jamal Patel

Sushant Patil

Dayanidhi Kaliya Murthy Pillai

Derrick Melvin Pinto

Syed Mohd Shees Rizvi

Prakash Saroj

Ibrahim Mehmood Shaikh

Maaz Shaikh

Amey Krishna Shirodkar

Rohit Singh

Nahtanahel Gianni Sylvio

Arif Ullah

Asad Ullah