By Paul Little
Principal and Chief Executive,
City of Glasgow College
WE are in the grip of an unparalleled period in history which is having a profound effect on the way in which we live, work, and learn.
Six months ago, the prospect of a Glasgow with face masks, social distancing, and widespread closures was unimaginable.
COVID-19 has brought a great many uncertainties upon us all - and I firmly believe that World Class Colleges like ours will play an important role in the nation’s social and economic recovery.
Our focus is firmly on delivering the best student experience possible in a safe and supported way. For we are most of all resilient.
And, at this time of year City of Glasgow College staff and students would normally celebrate the formal graduation of some 260 maritime officer cadets and ratings at a packed ceremony in Glasgow Cathedral.
As the UK’s premier maritime college, we are responsible for training one third of all UK Merchant Marine Officers. Our college is very much the ‘Pride of the Fleet’, providing the maritime industry with its next generation of competent, safe seafarers.
Our Cadet Officers leave us work ready with the necessary skills, knowledge and indeed attitude to move from shore to ship.
This June, it is most certainly unfortunate that social distancing rules prohibit us from coming together to mark this extremely important time in our academic calendar.
I will especially miss seeing the shared joy in the faces of family and friends and being able to personally congratulate each and every one of our students. However, what is vital is that they are leaving with fresh talent, finely honed skills and a professionalism second to none.
Indeed, they leave to work in an industry which is now rightly being recognised, in these extremely challenging times, as highly essential in keeping our vital supplies running.
Our status as an island nation has become more apparent during this pandemic, reliant as we are on our sea lines of communication to maintain our economy.
These students are following in a great maritime tradition, not only of this city but of the UK.
Without the Merchant Navy, 95 per cent of all our food and other goods would not reach ports or shops, both here and across the world.
So, as well as being first class seafarers, our Class of 2020 are also joining that elite band we now acknowledge as key workers.
This is a time when much relies on future generations of skilled workers to help get us back on our feet, and those that graduate in this pandemic year and beyond, are the future generations we now look to.
As founding Principal of Scotland’s largest college, I have no doubt of the skills-led recovery we need, nor of the essential nature of that response: a coherent, connected, collaborative effort from Scotland’s tertiary education sector, with colleges at its heart.
We are connected directly to the communities we serve, able to help people upskill and reskill, getting them and their families back on track.
I look forward to celebrating, perhaps later this year, with the Class of 2020 listed here and many more.
For now, my congratulations go to each and every student on achieving their well-deserved and internationally recognised qualifications.
They can hold their heads high, and I continue to be as proud as ever of our sector and the incredible role it plays in developing and shaping people’s lives while operating in an increasingly turbulent, and constantly changing, world.
Together we stand tall. Together we will prevail.
FULL GRADUATION LIST FOR THE FACULTY OF NAUTICAL STUDIES
NAUTICAL SCIENCE
Experienced Seafarer to Officer of the Watch (OOW) including Higher National Certificate Nautical Science
Sourabh Singh Chouhan
Simon Dunipace
Ashit Maharana
Michael McCall
Aditya Mehra
Ajay Palekar
Vivek Patial
Nishant Rai
Basu Saxena
Utsav Saxena
Anuj Kumar Singh
Manish Singh
Alexander Still
MARINE MANAGEMENT
Scottish Professional
Diploma Marine
Engineering (Group 5/5pa)
Emily Rose Adams
Matthew Baldie
Robert Callum Booth
Ross Carling
Lachlan James Dean Morrice
Frazer Dewar
Thomas Stuart Doig
Adam Hall
Jamie Headley
David Hewat
Anthony Peter MacDonald
Euan MacDonald
Andrew Murdo MacKay
Robin MacLeod
Shannon O’Neil
Joshua O’Reilly
Jack Orr
Alexandru Pantaziev
Kyle Pollard
Scottish Professional
Diploma Marine
Engineering (Group 5/5pb)
Philip Henry Bradley
Pedro Osvaldo Carvalho
Ciaran Cassidy
Connor Chalmers
Oisin Curtis
Craig Dickman
Fraser Dori-Muir
William James Greenwood
Ryan MacKenzie
Paul McCann
Marc McGhee
Ryan McGregor
James McHugh
Niall McLaren
Cameron Miller
Rory Morrison
James Muir
Callum Penman
Alexander James Skilling
Craig William Thomas
Kerr Thomson
Jack Whiting
Innes Young
MARINE ENGINEERING
Higher National Diploma Marine Engineering
Craig Black
Gregor Connor
Tommy Dearden
Adam Dundrow
Craig Fletcher
Andrew Fraser
Andrew Fraser
Kieran Alexander Gilhooley
Jamie Craig Glasheen
Jacob Hayden
James Kelly
David Stamford Lee
Ryan McCluskey
Stuart McNeil
Kieran Mobeck
Jonathan Nelson
Craig Stevenson
Shawn Swanney
Christopher Tovar
LICENSING HUB (DECK)
Chief Mate/Master Including Higher National Diploma Nautical Science (Group Y)
Mohammed Abdelrehim
Abdal Ghani Abu Khalaf
Olusegun Alabi
Philip-Jon Richard Allard
Anisha Victoria Baldeo
Scott Cardno
Andrew Raymond Clough
Ehimare Manfred Iyere
Rajiv Nicholas Jagessar
Jamie MacAlister
Michael MacLeod
Christopher Phillips
Sipho Wanliss
Mark Wilson
Chief Mate/Master including Higher National Diploma Nautical Science (Group Z)
Nikhil Bhide
Scott Black
Anthony John Estibeiro
Andrew Garson
Salvador Glasse-Davies
Varun Khanna
Navin Kumar
Archie Ivan Mbitcha Kouenga
David McCracken
Benjamin McGee
Suman Rajhan Parameswaran Muralidharan
Lewis Ross-Smith
Rajmohen Seetharaman
David William Skelly
Alan Smith
Dipesh Amrutlal Solanki
Thomas Stewart
Nandakumar Venkanniparambhil Sukumaran
Robert William Warmisham
Jack Fraser Whent
Cameron James Yeo
Chief Mate/Master Including Higher National Diploma Nautical Science (Gamma Marine Training Institute)
Vaibhav Aggarwal
Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari
Alok Chauhan
Dinkar Chougule
Joy Jerry D Mello
Larry Dias
Mac Pablo Dias
Chittaranjan Hotta
Mr Jitendra
Ratnakar Rampyare Pandey
Yogesh Parab
Irshad Ahmed Niyaz Ahmed Qureshi
Praveen Sharma
Dharam Shankar Tripathy
MCA INTERNATIONAL (MNTB)
Higher National Diploma Nautical Science
(Group A)
Irwyn Nelphy Alphonso
Rishikesh Shirish Athavale
Pardha Saradhi Basva
Deban Bhattacharya
Dylan Cardozo
Abhijeet Satish Chavan
Sayaban Das
Duran Gavin Dsouza
Rohil Amith Dsouza
Hrishikesh Duryodhan Kunjekar
Ashley Plens Fernandes
Stash Fernandes
Jaskaran Singh Hasria
Kartik Manchanda
Roshan Nayak
Ananthu S Nair
Tamil Selvaraja Sekar
Roosevelt Sequeira
Mukun Raj Sharma
Naman Sharma
Harshpreet Singh
Higher National Diploma Nautical Science
(Group B)
Thomas Melvin Antony Muthu
Himnish Ashar
Mayank Bhavari
Ujjwal Daptari
Yash Rajendra Gade
Ashwin Sasidharan Kutticheril
Tejas More
Soorya Muralidharan
Ritwik Oka
Rishi Ratnesh
Sheetal Rawat
Mayuresh Salvi
Viraj Sarmalkar
Rishabh Sehgal
Nithis Shanmugam Manikandan
Vasanth Singam
Shunmugavel Karthik Subramanian
Jay Thakur
Sanjay Thanaselvan
Mukeshwar Thirunavukkarasu
COMMERCIAL
NAUTICAL –
PROFESSIONAL
CERTIFICATION
Certificate In Maritime Studies Able Seafarers/Tug Rating (Deck)
(Phase 3)
Angus Campbell
Steven Cassidy
Jordan Corbett
Christopher Dawson
Jordan Louis Gallacher
Scott MacDonald
Samuel MacKay
Kenny John MacKillop
Kerr McVey
Daniel James Murray
Ross Rodgers
Joseph Williams-Bale
Diploma in Maritime
Studies Able Seafarer
(Engine Room) (Phase 3)
Ewan Campbell
Adrian MacDowall
Jason Mannion
Gemma Louise McLoughlin
Higher National Certificate Nautical Science (Phase 5 Alternative Route)
Jamie Bradley
Jack Brundell
Innes Cruickshank
Corey Mason
Jack James McAlroy
Fionn McKee
Ryan William Morrison
Taylor Mutch
Thomas Norman
Mark Olney
David Pirie
Grant Primrose
Scottish Professional Diploma Marine
Management
(Phase 5B)
Calum Binnie
Matthew Brown
Ewan James Carter
Fraser Dewar
Louis Valentine Dutton-Tompson
Conor John Ellis
Gari Wyn Kennaway
Fraser James Livingstone
Craig MacKenzie
Cameron McEwan
Padraig Pearse McGirr
Jordan Sainsbury
Louie Shaw
Scottish Professional Diploma Marine
Management (Phase 5C)
Phoebe Akins
Calvin Bruce
Thomas Castell
Michael Doherty
Matthew Goble
Luke Hymer
Graham Keith
Kenneth Nicolson
Andrew Robert Piper
Craig Potter
Emma Louise Stewart
James Watts
COMMERCIAL
ENGINEERING –
PROFESSIONAL
STANDARDS
Higher National
Certificate Marine
Engineering
(Phase 5/5A)
John Baughan
Gregg Cairns
Nathan Carswell
Jacob Oliver Dobson
Daniel Joseph Dominick
Jack Duncan
Alice Fairbairn
Lewis Graham
Kieran Johnstone
Athul Jose
Craig Laughlan
Ruairidh MacDonald
Jake Masson
Nico Mastrangioli
John James McCann
Philip James McGuire
James McKechnie
Dylan Miller
Connor Neeson
Daniel Orr
Jamie Porchetta
Ryan Richards
Jack Alexander Walker
Higher National
Diploma Marine
Engineering for
Cadets from
Overseas Colleges
Durgesh Chaursiya
Aniruddh Deshmukh
Pranav Pramod Gandhi
Vikramjeet Singh Khasariya
Kushagra Khorgade
Joel Antony Kuruthukulam
Vishal Malhotra
Visam Najam
Mohammed Jamal Patel
Sushant Patil
Dayanidhi Kaliya Murthy Pillai
Derrick Melvin Pinto
Syed Mohd Shees Rizvi
Prakash Saroj
Ibrahim Mehmood Shaikh
Maaz Shaikh
Amey Krishna Shirodkar
Rohit Singh
Nahtanahel Gianni Sylvio
Arif Ullah
Asad Ullah
