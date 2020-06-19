Lockdown may not be over yet, but for some Scots, it has suddenly gotten a whole lot easier.

Furniture and housewares store Ikea has announced it will open its Edinburgh and Glasgow stores, as well as its Order and Collection point in Aberdeen, from Monday, June 22.

New safety measures have been put in place in its Scottish branches in light of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, which forced the chain to close its doors in March.

In line with government advice and to help slow the spread of the virus, limited numbers of customers will be allowed in the store at one time, and 'Social Distance Wardens' will be placed throughout the store to help customers with a new one-way system.

Stores in Glasgow and Edinburgh will be open from 10am-8pm Monday to Sunday, while Aberdeen's Order and Collection Point will operate between 10am-7pm on weekdays and 10am-6pm on weekends.

Peter Jelkeby, UK&IE Country CEO and CSO, said: “As we look to warmly welcome customers and co-workers back into our stores in Scotland, their health and safety remain our top priority, and that’s why we’ve put in place extensive measures to ensure their safety and comfort.

"This range of comprehensive measures has been implemented in accordance with government guidelines, as well as building on learnings from other IKEA countries that have reopened ahead of us.

“While the experience might be a little different to before – it’s the same IKEA, with the vision to “create a better everyday life for the many people”, and the ambition to inspire people through our brilliant affordable range and home furnishing advice.

“Throughout lockdown, we’ve had the unique privilege of being a part of people’s everyday lives at home, and we’re committed to continuing doing whatever we can to support our customers and co-workers on this next part of the journey we take together.”

Other safety measures will include additional hand sanitiser facilities and more frequent deep cleaning routines for bags, trolleys and bathrooms, as well as equipment and touchscreens.

Checkouts and service points will have screens installed to allow for social distancing, and all play areas will remain closed.