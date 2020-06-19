Scottish shoppers will soon be welcomed back to Debenhams after a successful trial in England.

The department store has announced it will reopen six of its shops on Monday, June 29 in line with Scottish Government guidance.

Nicola Sturgeon announced on Thursday that non-essential shops could begin to reopen under Phase 2 of lockdown.

However, she specified that only shops with outside entrances could reopen, and so those stationed inside shopping centres will be waiting a little longer to welcome customers.

READ MORE: Ikea announces opening date for Scottish stores with new safety measures in place

This means that some Debenhams stores cannot reopen until given the green light by the Scottish Government.

Popular stores in Glasgow and Edinburgh, as well as others throughout the country, will reopen first.

It comes after ten days of trading in Northern Ireland and England, which bosses say has allowed for more stores to be able to reopen.

Steven Cook, managing director of Debenhams, said: “After 10 days of trading in Northern Ireland and England, demand has been above plan, particularly for beauty, kidswear and summer fashion, and we have not seen any cannibalisation of our online performance.

READ MORE: Debenhams names 22 stores to close across UK

“We look forward to welcoming Welsh and Scottish customers back to our stores in the coming weeks in the confidence that our customers and colleagues are finding our extra safety precautions reassuring without impeding their comfort or convenience.”

The Scottish stores opening on Monday, June 29, are: