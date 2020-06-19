Katie Hopkins has had her Twitter account permanently banned for 'hateful content'.

Bosses at Twitter confirmed on Thursday that the former reality TV star's account has been taken down.

Hopkins, who has a long history of pro-Trump, pro-Brexit and anti-immigration views, had just reached one million followers on the site before she first had her blue tick verification removed.

A Twitter spokesperson said: “Keeping Twitter safe is a top priority for us – abuse and hateful conduct have no place on our service and we will continue to take action when our rules are broken.

“In this case, the account has been permanently suspended for violations of our hateful conduct policy.”

Hopkins sparked anger most recently by mocking those taking part in the Black Lives Matter protests.

She tweeted on Wednesday: “Today is #whiteoutwednesday. I will shortly be posting a picture of my arse. Thank you.”

And earlier this week, she criticised footballer Marcus Rashford after his successful campaign to continue free school meals during the summer.

She posted: “Dear Marcus Rashford, do you think women should think about how they are going to feed a child before they decide to have it?

“I do not want to pay to feed other people’s kids. You are welcome to. Thank you, Katie Hopkins.”

According to Twitter’s website, that policy prohibits promoting violence against or directly attacking or threatening people based on race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religion, age, disability or serious disease.