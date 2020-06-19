Police Scotland and Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken have urged people not to attend protests planned for the city this weekend.

Anti-racism campaigners are expected to gather in the city's George Square at 10.30am to mark UN World Refugee Day.

The rally, organised by Stand Up To Racism Scotland, will see some brief speeches and a Take The Knee demonstration in the city centre.

But those wishing to attend are being asked to find alternate methods of protesting due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus crisis.

Chief superintendent Hazel Hendren, divisional commander of Greater Glasgow, said:

"Please do not come to George Square tomorrow.

"The lockdown restrictions remain in place, and people should leave their homes only for very limited purposes, Anyone who wants to protest should find another way of doing so that keeps everyone safe.

"The disgraceful scenes we have witnessed in George Square are completely unacceptable and a robust policing response is in place for anyone intent on causing violent disruption."

Ms Aitken said: "Please do not come to George Square tomorrow – you will put yourself and others at risk.

"We are at a crucial point in our journey out of lockdown and it remains the case that it is still not safe to gather in large crowds.

"I understand that many will want to make their voices heard. But, for now, I urge you to find alternative means of doing so.

"In normal times, everyone has a right to protest lawfully. It is a bedrock of our democracy and a proud tradition in Glasgow.

"But just now, just for this short time, please stay safe, keep others safe and stay away."

George Square has seen outbreaks of 'racist thuggery' in the last week, which has drawn criticism from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

A 'far-right' group targeted a peaceful protest by asylum seekers in Glasgow on Wednesday, and Ms Sturgeon said they should face the 'full force' of the law.

She said the scenes in Glasgow were “horrifying and disgraceful” adding that “we should be pretty blunt about the cause of that”.

She added: “It was not people protecting statues or the cenotaph, it was a bunch of racist thugs seeking to pour out their vile prejudice against asylum seekers and refugees – it is not what Scotland is about.

“Welcoming refugees and asylum-seekers is part of who we are and we should stand against the scenes that we saw in Glasgow last night.

“Those who broke the law, in my view, should face the full force of it.”