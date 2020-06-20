Consumer journalist and finance expert Martin Lewis has warned millions of motorists during his ITV show of potential fines relating to driving licences.

During his self titled Martin Lewis Money Show on Thursday night (June 18), he mentioned how the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) had issued an update for drivers as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

However, those who fail to take action could be fined a total of £1,000.

What did Martin say?

Martin told viewers: "Right now, 2.3 million driving licence photocards are out of date.

"However, the DVLA has extended these licences due to the pandemic.

"If your photocard lapses between February 1 and August 31, it will add seven months to your licence.

"However, if your licence expires at any point after this, you won't be covered by the extension, so check now."

If motorists are stopped by the police and are driving without a valid licence, they can be fined £1,000.

A simple check can be made to see if a driving licence is out of date by looking at section 4b.

What have the DVLA said?

In a statement, the DVLA added: "Drivers with a photocard driving licence due to expire between 1 February and 31 August 2020 will be granted a 7 month extension.

"This means as long as you have a valid licence, drivers will be able to continue to make essential journeys.

"The extension is automatic so drivers do not need to do anything and will be sent a reminder to renew their photocard before the extension ends."

When must photocards be renewed - and how much does it cost?

All photocards must be renewed every 10 years - the deadline for this is on the licence itself.

It costs £14 to renew a photocard and £17 by post.

What could also lead to a potential fine?

Those who have recently changed their name or address, could abe at risk of a fine if stopped by the police.

Changes to a name or address can be done free online by completing a form on the DVLA website - https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/driver-and-vehicle-licensing-agency.

It can also be done by post if it is in the name of the person changing the details.

It's also worth pointing out that motorists can still use their driving licence while they are waiting for the new one to be delivered.