The summer solstice marks the longest day of the year and takes place today, Saturday 20 June.

Although every day in lockdown may have felt arduously long for some, with one twitter user pointing out that ‘we’ve basically been in lockdown between the spring equinox and the summer solstice’, this is one to celebrate as the day gives an extended period of daylight and, hopefully, a longer amount of time in the sun.

With lockdown measures eased this week and gatherings of up to eight people and with two other households permitted, the summer solstice could offer Scots a chance to meet up with loved ones and mark the day by taking in what are tipped to be exceptional scenes across the country.

What is the summer solstice?

The solstice happens twice in a year – once in the Southern hemisphere and once in the Northern hemisphere – marking the shortest and longest days of the year.

The summer solstice in the Northern hemisphere occurs today, Saturday 20 June, and happens when one of Earth's poles reaches its maximum tilt towards the sun, giving an extended period of daylight.

The summer solstice is also associated with mysticism and spiritual healing, and may feature as an auspicious time for those who are more in tune with their spirituality.

Although in some parts of the UK it is referred to as midsummer, the summer solstice is often regarded as the first day of summer in Scotland, mainly considering our tempestuous weather and the darker winter months we experience.

Scotland is one of the countries which benefits from the summer solstice the most, being situated at the northern most point of Europe. The Highlands and Islands enjoy the longest period of extended daylight in the UK, making it a stand-out event in the meteorological calendar in places such as Orkney, Lewis and Shetland.

In Shetland in particular, it is often noted that the sun barely sets during the summer solstice, with natives even referring to it as the ‘Simmer Dim’, which is a local term for ‘summer twilight’. On 21 June 2018, sunrise in Shetland - the most northerly point in Scotland - took place at 03.38 and the sun set at 22.34, meaning the longest day of the year was 18 hours, 55 minutes and 30 seconds long.

Shetlanders are so invested in the solstice that a brewery and distillery on the island have even produced an ale and a gin dedicated to the time of year, named, aptly, ‘Simmer Dim’.

With inessential travel still discouraged as Scotland enters its first weekend of Phase 2 restrictions, those hopeful of experiencing the summer solstice further north will be disappointed at having to stay put.

However with weather experts predicting cloud and low temperatures in Shetland over the course of the day, the mainland might be the best place to be to experience this year's solstice.

It’s here! The summer solstice brings 19 hours of daylight to Shetland and 17.5 hours to Edinburgh. That’s a gain of 13 hours of daylight compared to the winter solstice for Shetland! We lose about 2 minutes of daylight by next week... 🙈 pic.twitter.com/o9RRDOEMrf — Sean Batty (@SeanBattySTV) June 20, 2020

How can you mark the summer solstice this year?

There are numerous events and festivals that usually take place to mark the summer solstice in Scotland such as the Solas Festival in Errol near Perth and Midsummer Music on Loch Tay.

All events have been cancelled due to Covid-19, but Scots can still make the most out of the annual event by doing activities such as climbing local hills to take in the sunset, taking a stroll around dusk or even camping outdoors with family or friends to stargaze, midges notwithstanding.

Where those in England normally flock to places such as Stonehenge to view the slithers of sunset through the prehistoric monument, Scots can also visit the many historic sites across the country, within a five mile radius, which showcase the best of the summer solstice.

Neolithic monuments such as Croftmoraig in Perthshire and Kilmartin Glen in Argyll could offer a good vantage point, as well as Machrie Moor on Arran for those on the island searching for a prime spot to watch sundown on the longest day of the year.