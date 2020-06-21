THE Scottish economy needs to be radically reorganised in the wake of Coronavirus, according to one of the nation’s leading economists. Professor Ronald MacDonald OBE, of the Adam Smith Business School at Glasgow University, publishes a paper today outlining the revolutionary changes needed in the face of Covid’s devastation of the economy.

MacDonald’s proposals include moving “from shareholder to stakeholder capitalism” - recalibrating the economy so it’s fairer for ordinary workers. This would involve “the introduction of a wealth tax for high net worth individuals”.

“The pandemic,” MacDonald says, “has underscored and highlighted the many inequalities that exist in the UK.” GDP shouldn’t be the only measure of a nation’s success but also “health and social care, the environment, and the quality of life”.

Post-pandemic unemployment could be as high as 16%, MacDonald warns, and “is likely to be especially high in Scotland given the structure of the Scottish economy”.

“A new form of social contract will be needed as we move out of the pandemic,” he says.

The government should “instigate a wellbeing fiscal stimulus … that has a major focus on greening the economy”. That means “no return to austerity policies”, and a focus on building “social capital” to create a stronger, more connected society. Simply focusing on growth, rather than human happiness, is not enough, he urges. MacDonald says: “The prioritising of health and wellbeing during the pandemic indicates that there should not be an exclusive focus on economic growth but a shift to a more holistic wellbeing measure; such a measure should recognise the deficiencies of the pre-pandemic economy in terms of inequalities, a reliance on relatively low paid and insecure jobs and a lack of resilience in health and social care.”

MacDonald’s call for revolutionary change will be listened to by governments and policy-makers around the world given his distinguished background. He’s currently professor of macroeconomics and international finance at Glasgow University and has consistently been ranked amongst the world’s top 1% of economists. He’s worked with the International Monetary Fund, the European Commission, and the European Central Bank.

His paper titled “The Post Pandemic New Normal: the likely socioeconomic implications and policy choices facing Scotland and the UK”. will be published by the think-tank Policy Scotland. MacDonald says: “The current dire straits engulfing the whole global community is unique in the sense that all governments are facing a stark trade-off between the health and well-being of their populations and maintaining the economic efficiency of their economies.” The pandemic has “exacerbated” the decline of globalisation as a “central component of the current world order” and could be the “final nail in the coffin”.

The economic response to the pandemic by governments “has been uncoordinated” and the threat has been heightened by “a prolonged period of under-investment in developed economies”.

“If inflation does start to take off then … there may at some point be a need to raise nominal interest rates sharply,” he warns, adding: “The focus would then need to switch to what public spending would need to be cut or what taxes to raise. Given that there seems to be no appetite for spending-induced austerity now, it would seem … that the time to start planning for eventual tax changes is now … specifically in terms of reforming the tax system.”

There’s likely to be “a reduced appetite for risk by the private sector and an increased risk aversion with increased precautionary savings on the part of consumers and low investment by business as a consequence”. Levels of debt are “eyewatering”. The “immediate impact of the pandemic” could see “a collapse in commodity prices".

Key to MacDonald’s vision of post-pandemic economics is “the greening of the Scottish economy”.

This, he believes, “could generate many new jobs” in construction and energy. Climate change, says MacDonald, is the pandemic’s twin. “Low-carbon recovery could not only initiate the significant emissions reduction needed to halt climate change but also create more jobs and economic growth than a highcarbon recovery would,” he says. MacDonald believes building ‘social capital’ - strong, positive connections between ordinary people - is another key to recovery. He cites the 10 million Britons who have volunteered to help during the pandemic.

“Social capital is at least as important as human and physical capital in driving forward socio-economic progress, both in terms of GDP and of wider measures of prosperity such as wellbeing. However, the move in many western societies to individualism has led to a dramatic breakdown … of social capital.”

MacDonald adds: “Western liberal democracies have moved from societies based on the market to a market society, where the market governs our lives, and where a good, asset or service only has value if it is in a market and can be priced … In such a society, values such as solidarity, fairness, responsibility and compassion get downplayed and undervalued, if not totally ignored.”

The pandemic, however, has taught us that we can prioritise “health and wellbeing before economic efficiency”. There is also increasing evidence that people “would prefer to prioritise health and wellbeing and other societal values over economic growth once the crisis is over”.

“In going forward,” MacDonald suggests, “the UK and Scottish governments should not make GDP their exclusive target for the nations’ overall wellbeing.” Health, social care, the environment and quality of life also matter.

Governments need to “emphasise wellbeing creation as the ultimate goal of kick-starting productivity and growth, rather than a sole focus on wealth creation”. This would be a “major reprioritisation of our society”.

Governments should have been better prepared for pandemic. “The appropriate form of resilience in the public and private sectors could and should have been in place,”

MacDonald says, adding: “As in the case of climate change, the current epidemic did not happen by chance but as a result of mankind’s rapacious demand for global resources.”