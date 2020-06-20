Two deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours of people who tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland, taking the total to 2,472.

The figures were published as part of the Scottish Government’s daily statistical update as Scotland enters its first weekend since moving into phase two of the four-step plan to ease lockdown.

The statistics indicate that as of 9am on Saturday, 18,130 people have tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by 26 from 18,104 the previous day.

Of those who have tested positive, 519 were in hospital on Friday night.

A total of 14 patients were in intensive care with either confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a fall of five in 24 hours.

The figures also indicate 3,967 patients who tested positive have been discharged from hospital since March 5.

A statement published with the figures said: “This will be an underestimate of the number of cases.

“Not everyone with the virus will display symptoms and not all those with symptoms will be tested.”

Coronavirus is “firmly in retreat” in Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Friday, as some changes similar to those already in place in England came into effect.

They allow people who live alone or solely with under-18s to meet another household indoors without physical distancing in an “extended household group arrangement”, similar to the “bubbles” in place south of the border.

People can also now meet in larger groups outside, and other changes allow greater freedom for those who are shielding.

More easing of lockdown is due to come into effect on Monday, when places of worship can reopen for private prayers, with social distancing and enhanced hygiene measures in place.

Face coverings will become mandatory on public transport, amid an anticipated rise in use.

The following Monday, non-essential shops which have street access can reopen, along with zoos, playgrounds, sports courts and some indoor workplaces, including factories.