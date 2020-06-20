Three children have died and their mother has been seriously injured following a fire in Paisley.
The children were pulled from their home on Renfrew Road in Paisley, along with mum Julie Daley, last night around 9pm.
They have been named as Fiona Gibson, 12, Alexander James Gibson, 8, and Phillip Gibson, 5 and were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hopsital but died shortly after.
Mother, Julie, 39, remains in critical condition at the Royal Alexandra Hospital.
A police spokesperson said: “An investigation is underway to establish the exact circumstances of this incident.
“Anyone who has information that could assist our enquiries should contact police via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 3669 of 19 June 2020.”
Fire crews and police offers remain at the house, across from Abbotsinch Retail Park, as they continue to investigate the cause of the fire.
