Tributes have poured in for a teenage football player after his tragic death left everyone who knew him heartbroken.

Liam Scott, 18, died on Thursday evening after falling into the water by the Falls of Clyde in Lanark.

It is understood a search was carried out for 18-year-old on Thursday, but his body was recovered from the water on Friday.

The Motherwell teenager was described as "a fantastic lad on and off the field".

Bellshill Athletic FC wrote in a statement: "Everyone connected with the club were [sic] devastated to hear the news yesterday of the tragic accident which has claimed such a young life.

“Liam Scott was only with us for last season but had such an impact on and off the field.

“Thoughts and Prayers are with Willie, Pauline, Lara, Harry and all of his extended family and friends at this very sad time. Rest in Peace.”

Hamilton Academical FC also paid tribute to the teenager who spent six years there.

A post reads: "The club are dreadfully sad to learn of the untimely passing of Bellshill player Liam Scott, 18, who was in our Academy for six years before leaving last summer.

"Our thoughts are with his family & friends just now."

One of his teammates wrote: "Absolutely devastated and heartbroken - a fantastic lad on and off the field.

"Was a pleasure to play alongside him. Thoughts and prayers to all the family at this difficult time. Rest easy mate."

Another person wrote: "Such a tragedy, a terrible loss of a cracking young boy."

A third wrote: "A brilliant lad on and off the field, one hell of a player for your age."

Police Scotland confirmed that the circumstances surrounding the tragic death are being investigated.

Chief Inspector Lex Baillie, Area Commander for South Lanarkshire, said: “I can confirm that the body of an 18-year-old man has been recovered from the water at Falls of Clyde in Lanark yesterday (Friday, June 19, 2020).

“His next of kin have been made aware and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

“The man was reported to have fallen into the water at the Falls of Clyde in Lanark around 8.05pm on Thursday, June 18, and a search was conducted by emergency services.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”