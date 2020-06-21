Tom Petty’s family members have issued a statement denouncing the use of Petty’s song, “I Won’t Back Down,” at Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa.
They confirmed in the statement that they have issued a cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign over the song that they said Petty wrote: "for the underdog, for the common man and for everyone."
In a statement, the family of the legendary singer, who died in 2017, said: "We want to make it clear that we believe everyone is free to vote as they like, think as they like, but the Petty family doesn’t stand for this.
"We believe in America and we believe in democracy. But Donald Trump is not representing the noble ideals of either.
"We would hate for fans that are marginalized by this administration to think we were complicit in this usage. Concurrently, we have issued a cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign.”
