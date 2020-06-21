Yesterday's summer solstice marks the longest day of the year in Scotland.
All across the country, Scots were out enjoying the summer light which lingered until late into the evening.
From Inverness to Bathgate, here is a look at some of Scotland's most stunning summer solstice skies.
June 20th very late evening summer solstice sky Inverness, Scotland... some beautiful sights! @CloudAppSoc @StormHour @ThePhotoHour @BBCScotWeather @StormHourMark #SummerSolstice2020 #loveukweather pic.twitter.com/GBxQUvnWdh— Cloudymamma (@cloudymamma) June 21, 2020
It’s hard to put into words the joy of sitting watching the sun set on the longest day. All the cold, tough times of winter are forgotten when you’re surrounded by wild flowers, birdsong and the smell of a heather hill carried on a warm southernly breeze. #SummerSolstice pic.twitter.com/wsKQZbav2Z— Joyce Campbell (@armadalefarm) June 20, 2020
Summer solstice #Aberdeenshire #Scotland #Solstice pic.twitter.com/AQuHVH4feh— Jim Frost (@jim___frost) June 20, 2020Me & cows saw out summer solstice/midsummer's night with nice sunset, tonight. Bathgate, West Lothian, Scotland. #cow #cattle #sunset #Solstice #Solstice2020 #SummerSolstice #SummerSolstice2020 #midsummer #StormHour #ThePhotoHour #Bathgate #WestLothian #Scotland #ScotlandIsNow pic.twitter.com/eco3ZdDhFL
— Jason Gilchrist (@jgilchrist13) June 20, 2020
Summer solstice sunset... #Scotland. #BroughtyFerryCastle #Solstice2020 #Solstice #sunset— Dr Rebecca Wade (@RebeccaCarrotte) June 20, 2020
10.30pm 20/06/2020 pic.twitter.com/98StpfHWRr
