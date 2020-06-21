As lockdown restrictions begin to ease in Scotland, the number of confirmed cases continues to rise in South Africa, Brazil, the US and other non-European countries.

The head of the World Health Organisation has warned that the virus’s global spread is accelerating after a daily high of 150,000 new cases was reported last week.

Spain reopened its borders and dropped the 14-day quarantine requirement for British visitors on Sunday in a bid to restart its struggling economy.

Spain's tourism sector, which is vital for the country's economy, has been hard-hit by the virus and relies on British holidaymakers.

However, despite Germany previously managing the outbreak better than other large European countries, reported 687 new cases, its highest one-day figure in a month.

Over 1,000 cases were discovered at one German meatpacking plant alone.

Meanwhile, Brazil and South Africa is also struggling with rising levels of coronavirus infections.

In South Africa, reports of a one-day high of 4,966 new cases on Saturday and 46 deaths has had no effect on President Cyril Ramaphosa's plans to further loosen what was one of the world’s strictest lockdowns.

Casinos, beauty salons and sit-down restaurant service in South Africa are set to reopen in line with the new guidelines.

Brazil’s Health Ministry said on Saturday the total number of cases had risen by more than 50,000 from the previous day.

President Jair Bolsonaro has been accused of downplaying the risks despite nearly 50,000 fatalities in three months, the second-highest death toll in the world after the US.

Bride Jazmin Sanabria and her groom Joel Adorno walk down the aisle in Virgen del Rosario church in Luque, Paraguay (Jorge Saenz/AP/PA)

Similarly, US President Donald Trump said he told his government to reduce testing for the virus in an apparent attempt to avoid unfavourable statistics.

At Saturday's campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Mr Trump said he told his administration to slow down virus testing, claiming that the 25 million people tested has led to the "bad part" of finding more cases.

“When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people, you’re going to find more cases,” Trump said. “So I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down, please’.”

The outbreak has infected 2.2 million people in the United States, killing nearly 120,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The campaign of Joe Biden, Trump’s Democratic rival in November’s presidential election, accused Mr Trump of “putting politics ahead of the safety and economic well-being of the American people.”

Meanwhile in Asia, China and South Korea continue to report new coronavirus cases after outbreaks on Sunday that threatened to compromise their recoveries.

Chinese authorities reported 25 new confirmed cases — 22 in Beijing and three in neighbouring Hebei province.

In South Korea, authorities reported 48 new cases, half of which in the capital, Seoul.

Ten were in the central city of Daejong, suggesting the virus is spreading more widely as lockdown measures are relaxed.