Matt Hancock has apologised for breaching social distancing rules by approaching a colleague in the House of Commons and patting his back.

The Health Secretary told The Andrew Marr Show on the BBC: “It was just totally natural. This shows how difficult social distancing is.

“I know these rules inside out and I haven’t seen my colleague for weeks and I really like him.

“All I can do is say I’m incredibly sorry for this momentary breach. It’s because I’m human, we’re all human and I’m not less determined to follow the rules because of a momentary breach.”

While social distancing and the two-metre rule is still in full effect in Scotland and England, ideas to reduce the distance have been circulating.

Some ministers believe that cases of coronavirus are now sufficiently low after three months of lockdown that a greater reopening of the country can take place.

Mr Hancock welcomed “hugely positive progress” in the coronavirus fight after Northern Ireland announced there had been no new confirmed cases for the first time since the lockdown was imposed.

Plans to further ease lockdown across the country are in place as officials believe the number of coronavirus cases are sufficiently low to gradually reopen certain businesses and aid the suffering economy.

The total number of deaths involving coronavirus in the UK is now thought to have passed 53,000.

In the same interview, Hancock said the UK Government will soon announce the results of a review into the two-metre rule.

With the two-metre rule placing severe constraints on the hospitality sector, it looks increasingly likely to be reduced as long as other precautions including face coverings are necessary to help prevent a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

He gave perspex screens, masks and altered seating arrangements as examples of measures to mitigate the risk of spreading coronavirus if the two-metre rule is changed.

He also suggested that patrons of pubs and bars could have to sign a guest book with their names and contact details so they could be contacted directly if there is a suspected outbreak of infection.

The Health Secretary also said a reduction in the distance rule would “undoubtedly help with schools”, pointing to Northern Ireland where it will be reduced to one metre.

Meanwhile, in a bid to save an ailing tourism sector, travel in Europe is beginning to open up as airlines provide provisional dates to resume service.

Spain said it would “freely” welcome Britons without the need to quarantine there from Sunday, asking the UK to reciprocate and form an "air bridge."

Hotels are also awaiting confirmation that they can reopen and welcome holidaymakers within the UK in order to boost the economy.