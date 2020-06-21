Police officers can search any individual or vehicle within the Greater Glasgow area until 11.59pm on Sunday.

Police Scotland announced that an order under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 has been imposed today, meaning officers have the right to stop and search any individual or vehicle in the Greater Glasgow area.

This comes after a series of recent George Square protests, say Police Scotland.

The order was in place from Saturday after anti-racism protesters took to George Square on Saturday morning.

Hundreds attended the rally in honour of World Refugee Day which necessitated a huge police presence.

The stop and search order has now been extended to last until 11.59pm Sunday night.

Events included a police cordon separating protesters and a small group of loyalist supporters gathering around the Cenotaph.

And while the majority of the demonstration passed peacefully without major incident, police were forced to respond to a group they identified as “football risk supporters” just before noon.

The group was controlled and led by officers through the East End of Glasgow.

