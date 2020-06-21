THE MAJORITY of Scots would not feel comfortable going on public transport, visiting pubs or holidaying abroad.
A new poll has shown that two thirds of the population would rather not go out drinking in bars, eat in restaurants or take buses and trains even if they were allowed to do so.
The survey of more than 1000 Scots, conducted by Survation for charity Advice Direct Scotland, also found that almost half (44%) of people would be uncomfortable about doing non-essential shopping.
Just a third of people said they wouldn't feel comfortable about going to their workplace, with 63% saying they would accept doing so, while 50% of respondents said they would feel comfortable holidaying within the UK compared to just 28% who said the same about going on a foreign break.
It comes after the charity launched a coronavirus advice service to give the public impartial practical guidance throughout the pandemic.
Andrew Bartlett, chief executive of Advice Direct Scotland, said: “These findings show that many Scots are uncomfortable about elements of lockdown easing, particularly using public transport and returning to pubs and restaurants.
“The Scottish Government advice is very clear and people should follow the guidelines to ensure they stay safe, including wearing face coverings on public transport.
“But it remains a deeply uncertain and worrying time for both consumers and businesses, and our coronavirusadvice.scot service is constantly being updated to provide free, impartial and practical advice.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment