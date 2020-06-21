AS if the empty seats were not bad enough, Donald Trump has been told off by the family of the late Tom Petty for using his classic song, I Won’t Back Down, at a rally in Tulsa on Saturday.

A statement from Petty’s two daughters, plus his ex-wife and his widow, said: “We believe in America and we believe in democracy. But Donald Trump is not representing the noble ideals of either.” It is not the first time the US President has hit the wrong note with the music world. From Queen and Pharrell Williams, to Adele and REM, Mr Trump could release an entire album of songs which artists have told him to stop using. Just don’t expect it in the shops by Christmas.