ScotRail will provide face masks for free at more than a dozen stations on Monday as coverings become mandatory on public transport.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Thursday that from the following week passengers would require to cover their faces on all forms of public transport, apart from children under five and people with certain medical conditions.

To help people comply, railway operator ScotRail said face masks will be available free of charge at 18 of its busiest stations for a limited period but asked passengers to bring their own if possible.

ScotRail wrote on Twitter:

To support customers, face masks will be available free of charge from tomorrow at all major stations for a limited period, to help people get used to the new normal for rail travel. As these are limited in supply, please provide your own face covering if you can. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/Q8zWI1A29k — ScotRail (@ScotRail) June 21, 2020

The stations are Queen Street, Central, Exhibition Centre, Hyndland and Argyle Street in Glasgow and Haymarket and Waverley in Edinburgh.

Others included are Inverness, Aberdeen, Johnstone, Ayr, Paisley Gilmour Street, Linlithgow, Falkirk High, Bathgate, Airdrie, Dalmuir and Motherwell.

ScotRail also highlighted its five rules for safer travel, which include wearing a mask or face covering and maintaining physical distancing where possible.

Further rules are: do not travel if you feel unwell or have a temperature; travel away from the main commuting times (7am to 9am and 4pm to 6.30pm) wherever possible; do not board a train if you think it is not safe and instead wait for another; and be patient as you may not be able to board your first choice of train since physical distancing means most seats need to be left empty.

The railway operator warned customers to expect increased waiting times for buying tickets at stations and that “there may be occasions over the coming months when boarding their normal train may not be possible in busier times”.

David Simpson, ScotRail operations director, said: “The position on face coverings is now absolutely clear and we are urging customers to take collective responsibility and follow the Scottish Government rules on their mandatory use.

“We are doing everything we can to help customers get used to the changes in rail travel and that’s why, for a limited time, we will be providing face masks at our busiest stations. But Scotland’s railway can’t guarantee physical distancing at all stages of a customer’s journey.

“The message remains the same as it has been since the start of the pandemic: only travel if your journey is essential and follow our five rules for safer travel. It will help to keep you, your fellow customers and our staff safe.”