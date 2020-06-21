Police swooped in on large gathering in Kelvingrove Park on Saturday leaving multiple people charged with alcohol-related offence.

The Glasgow Times reported earlier that revellers were seen flouting social distancing rules in the park.

Officers have now confirmed multiple people were charged after they attended the scene.

A woman, 24, and three men, aged 19,21 and 16, were all charged for drinking in public.

Another man, 28, was charged for drug offences as well as drinking in public.

A 27-year-old man was charged in connection with vandalism, alongside charges of drinking in public.

Police also confirmed to the Glasgow Times that two men, aged 18 and 23, were assaulted in the park.

An investigation into the assault is ongoing.

A top officer reminded the public that governmental guidance remains to limit time spent in public.

Chief Inspector Alan MacIntyre said: “The regulations remain that people should only leave the house for very limited purposes, for example for basic necessities, for exercise or recreation, for medical needs or travelling for work which cannot be done from home.

"The Chief Constable has made it clear that we are asking people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to stay safe, protect others and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading.

"Our officers will continue to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance and encourage compliance.

"We will use enforcement as a last resort only where there is a clear breach of the legislation."

On Saturday, area inspector Paul Daley noted there has been an increase in antisocial behaviour "often fuelled by alcohol" in Kelvingrove Park.

He blasted the behaviour as "not acceptable" and warned officers would be patrolling the park to deal with any antisocial behaviour.