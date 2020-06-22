The last few months have highlighted many things about the relationship between citizen and state, not least the importance of trust.

How many times have we heard politicians talk of how they trust us to follow the lockdown rules that have limited our lives? Or entreated us to trust them to do the right thing in managing the crisis?

Coronavirus has forced us into a more honest and arguably grown-up relationship with the state. Lockdown has also made us confront our own attitudes towards personal and social responsibility.

And it turns out many of us are, or have become, far more responsible than we thought we were. Even if it’s only because we don’t want to look bad in front of others.

With this in mind, as we emerge from lockdown I reckon it’s time to look again at some of the other draconian laws that have been restricting our lives for years, especially those predicated on the assumption that we are all irresponsible, untrustworthy ne’er-do-wells.

Where to start? That’s easy. Let’s scrap the local authority by-laws that stop people in Glasgow and other parts of Scotland enjoying a glass of fizz or bottle of beer in the park.

Many decent, law-abiding folk have already decided to ignore this ridiculously OTT, killjoy law during coronavirus, of course. And who can blame them?

Look at my own community in the south side of Glasgow. With the weather staying fine, many licensed cafes and restaurants in the area – all desperately trying to keep their businesses afloat – have been selling beer, wine and cocktails as well as takeaway food. Many serve booze in plastic cups that punters are supposed to take home.

In reality, folk either drink in small groups on the street or take their plastic cups to one of the nearby parks to enjoy. Not that the parks weren’t already full of folk enjoying a tipple. Indeed, over the last sunny months sitting in the park with a bottle of craft beer, glass of Prosecco or can of gin and tonic, either with or without a picnic, has become the norm in my neighbourhood, despite the fact it has been illegal in Glasgow since 1996. Friends across the city report similar rises in outdoor public drinking.

Did the sky fall in? Did mass riots ensue? Did hoards of marauding drunks stumble through the streets? Of course not. All that happened is that ordinary Glaswegians of all ages, many of whom live in flats and don’t have a garden, met friends and family to relax and enjoy a glass of wine or beer in the sun during what has been an extremely stressful time for most.

What’s so wrong with that? Absolutely nothing, because the vast majority are decent, responsible people. And yet every single one has broken the law, should have been fined by police and had their drink confiscated. Talk about heavy-handed.

If I go to Edinburgh I am trusted to enjoy an al fresco pint. If I go to a paid concert in a Glasgow park I am allowed, even encouraged, to consume over-priced alcohol. Yet a bottle of cheap fizz shared between 40-something pals on a balmy summer’s evening in Queen's Park makes me a lawbreaker.

Look, I know some folk drink to excess, sometimes to violent excess, and when this happens outdoors it can cause stress and misery to others. But anti-social behaviour laws already exist to tackle such unacceptable conduct. Why treat every citizen like a naughty teenager simply because of the reckless few? Has Scotland’s admittedly unhealthy relationship with alcohol improved over the last 25 years because Glaswegians aren’t allowed to drink in parks? Nope.

I also accept that some people create a mess by leaving their bottles and cans strewn all around. But the same despicable sorts also leave their pizza boxes lying on the grass and we don’t ban food in parks. Again, laws already exist to deal with litterbugs. And, while we’re at it, let’s install more bins and recycling points. Indeed, many Glaswegians may currently feel they have little choice but to dispose of bottles and cans in park bins since their own recycling bins haven’t been emptied for months.

If the last few months tells us anything, it’s that most people are good citizens who can be trusted to behave in a responsible manner. Glasgow City Council and other local authorities should acknowledge this by allowing them to legally enjoy a wee swally in the park. Even on a trial basis. How about it?

All columnists are free to express their opinions. They don’t necessarily represent the view of The Herald.