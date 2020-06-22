It is a tiny island off the coast of the Isle of Arran, which a Tibetan Buddhist community call home.

And now, Holy Isle could be the luckiest place in the UK, as life for its 14 inhabitants has barely changed since lockdown began.

The island sits close to the south of what is considered 'Scotland in miniature', and is home to just over a dozen people, aged between 19 and 80 years old.

Measuring just 3km long and 1km wide, it is linked with the first Tibetan Buddhist centre in the west - Kagyu Samye Ling in the Scottish Borders.

READ MORE: Arran ferry cuts ‘potentially catastrophic for island economy’

The island welcomed its latest inhabitant on March 17, just before Scotland entered full lockdown, and since then, no one has shown any symptoms of coronavirus.

But despite the lack of cases, the island community continues to undergo strict hygiene protocols.

Most food is grown on Holy Isle, but some products are delivered from another island.

Manager of the Centre for World Peace and Health, Adam Rose, 58, believes life has continued virtually as normal, except for courses on yoga and meditation being cancelled.

Mr Rose told SWNS: “I wouldn’t say life hasn’t changed, but maybe we’re among the luckiest people in the UK.

“We’re just getting on with our usual jobs.



“We’re doing what we normally would do but we just don’t have any guests.

“It’s a six or seven-hour working day, with lunch in between. If there’s been no rain the gardeners start early.

“As a spiritual centre we have Tibetan prayers and meditation practices, it gives structure to the day.

“We’re happy here day to day and the morale’s great.

“It’s not at all clear how we’ll emerge from this but we’re hopeful for the future - we just take things a day at a time."

Former civil servant Mr Rose moved to the island in 2006 when he got fed up working in London.

He was the last person to arrive, on March 17 - but others, visiting from the Czech Republic and Italy, found themselves stranded when flights were cancelled.

Mr Rose told the news agency: “We’ve all been here since, including a couple and there was one from the Czech Republic and another from Italy.

READ MORE: Community leaders on the Isle of Arran call for daytrips to be banned

“Flights were cancelled, there was no movement and they got cut off.

“There’s people who haven’t been off the island in seven or eight months."

As well as growing potatoes, kale, salad leaves and strawberries, deliveries of tinned goods are sent over from neighbouring Arran - with surplus vegetables also sent there.

But extra care has to be taken around deliveries.

Mr Rose said: “The hygiene precautions have been around the deliveries.

“The little ferry comes once a week and they drop it on the jetty and we pick it up with gloves and spray some items - but that’s the limit.”