Scotland's largest theme park M&D's has been saved from administration.

News broke last month that the much-loved theme park in Strathclyde had gone under following years of financial struggle, made worse by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

But now, bosses have confirmed that the centre is now under new management - and the park will reopen when lockdown restrictions are lifted.

"We are delighted to announce that Scotland’s Theme Park has been bought out of administration and has new management in place," a statement on social media read.

"In line with Scottish Government guidelines, we are working hard behind the scenes to be able to reopen Scotland’s Theme Park as well as Devil’s Island Adventure Golf, and Amazonia when restrictions have been lifted.

"We are working within the physical distancing guidelines as outlined by the Scottish Government, as well as introducing additional hand sanitising stations located throughout the park and Amazonia and look forward to welcoming you back in the near future.

"There will be some modifications when you come back to visit us and we’d ask that you bear with us during this period of change and adjustment to allow us to give you the fantastic day out you would usually experience at Scotland’s Theme Park."

