SCOTLAND'S young people should be offered a "jobs guarantee" of secure employment for at least two years to help lessen the impact of the coronavirus crisis, a new report by a group advising ministers argues.

The Scottish Government's Advisory Group on Economic Recovery said the scheme should pay the Living Wage and be delivered locally.

It said the damage done to the generation aged between 16 and 25 and their job prospects "will be a scar across their working lives if there is no urgent, ambitious and focused intervention to address it."

The proposal is one of 25 recommendations made by the group, chaired by former Tesco Bank chief executive Benny Higgins.

It was tasked with suggesting measures to address different challenges the economy will face as Scotland recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Higgins said: “Scotland faces an economic challenge of monumental scale.

"If we do not intervene radically to transform our economy, inequalities will drastically widen with long-term scarring for communities across the country, and for our young people in particular.

"This cannot be allowed to happen.

“The Advisory Group on Economic Recovery has worked at great speed over the past two months, engaging extensively with businesses and with wider civic society to understand the challenges that we face, but crucially to curate a set of recommendations that emphasise the immediate need to protect and create jobs, reduce inequalities by building a green and technology-led recovery, and make Scotland an attractive place to do business.

“To create a robust, resilient wellbeing economy, the public and private sector must now build a new partnership to prioritise and deliver bold action. And they must do so with purpose and urgency.”

The group proposed a Scottish Jobs Guarantee to "ensure that no young person is left behind".

Its report said: "The scheme should offer secure employment, for a period of at least two years, to 16-25 year olds, paid at the Living Wage, with access to training, apprenticeships and the possibility of progression.

"It should be delivered locally, with brokerage of opportunities between employers and jobseekers: but it should be set within a coherent national framework."

Elsewhere, the report said there should be an accelerated review of the Scottish Government's funding arrangements.

Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “I would like to thank Benny Higgins, the independent Advisory Group members and all who contributed to their work in setting out a route to recovery for Scotland to address the economic impacts of Covid-19.

"Scotland, as with other countries, faces enormous challenges, and we need to all work together as never before to ensure our country emerges through this pandemic with a green economic recovery that has inclusion and wellbeing at its heart.

"We wanted the report to be ambitious and far-reaching, and with this strong and comprehensive set of recommendations this has certainly been achieved.

“The report identifies the importance of employment, the environment, education and equality. I agree that each one of these will be vital as we seek to create a society that is resilient, fair, and one in which everyone has the opportunity to be successful.

"We will now develop a detailed response to the report which will be published before the end of July.

“This report represents a clear call to action that goes beyond the Scottish Government and the public sector.

"We will only be able to build the kind of post-Covid-19 recovery we want with the active involvement of the private, cultural and third sectors and, importantly, the public.

"It is therefore vital that everyone continues to work together in the crucial weeks and months to come to deliver the action Scotland needs to recover from the impact of Covid-19.”

More to follow.