Warning: Graphic images included below

Calls have been made for a ban on jet skis at one of Scotland's most popular shorefronts after a speedboat caused devastating injuries to a young male porpoise and left it for dead.

Campaigners say there must be more robust regulation and a ban on jet skis launching from Largs RNLI slipway after the dead mammal was found on the beach.

Deep wounds can be seen on the porpoise, which washed up on the beach outside Boathouse Avenue.

READ MORE: Pilot whales stranded on the shore of a Scottish island

Speaking exclusively to the Largs and Millport News, David Nairn, who runs the Clyde Porpoise group, says it is not the first time animals have been 'harassed'.

Clyde Porpoise/Largs and Millport News

He is calling on the area's four local councillors to ban jet skis in the area to prevent any future losses.

He said: "The speedboat propeller had clearly sliced through the porpoise. Two witnesses saw the boat hit the animal the day before.

"There were a couple of speedboats and jet skis all playing off the RNLI slip.

"They are morons on these jet bikes who are disturbing all the calves from the parent porpoises.

"The jet skiers and boats were zooming around, harassing the porpoises and they are regularly ripping around the Isle of Cumbrae.

READ MORE: Hero skipper who saved woman's life did 'what anyone else would do'

"It is a crying shame as this was a young adult male porpoise of medium length and otherwise had been in very good health."

There are fears from David and others that the wildlife watching code is not robust enough, and more needs to be done to protect Scotland's marine life.

David Nairn/Largs and Millport News

A specific ranger service in the upper Clyde is being considered by David to deal with the problems on the shoreline.

He said: "I am thinking about setting up a Ranger service in the upper Clyde to deal with these issues.

"We want to keep the marine wildlife, including our only solitary dolphin, Kylie. The fear is it is only a matter of time before we lose her if this reckless activity continues.

"We have a decision to make. We either hold on to the beautiful natural environment that we hold dear or we let neds on jet-skis and speedboats destroy it."

Read the full story on the Largs and Millport News