SCOTS may have to provide their name and contact details before entering pubs, bars and restaurants as part of measures to combat coronavirus.

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the move is being considered in Scotland ahead of the hospitality industry reopening next month.

Similar measures are reportedly being drawn up down south amid efforts to strengthen contact tracing.

It is not yet clear how such a system would work. In New Zealand, customers scan their phones when they enter hospitality outlets.

The First Minister was asked about the issue by The Herald at her daily coronavirus briefing.

She said: "I think that is something that may very well be necessary. I don't want to preempt the advice I have asked for around physical distancing.

"But If we think about how test and protect works, and the importance of contact tracing, then I think...the ability to have contact details of people in order to quickly track them is certainly something that has a lot of merit.

"Obviously we will publish guidance more generally ahead of different sectors reopening.

"But I would say very firmly at this stage that is something that is under consideration."