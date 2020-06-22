NICOLA Sturgeon and her top officials could be forced to give evidence under oath to the Holyrood inquiry about Alex Salmond.

MSPs discussed the plan at their first public meeting since Mr Salmond was acquitted of 13 counts of sexual assault in March.

The special Holyrood committee was set up last year to investigate the Scottish Government’s botched sexual misconduct probe into Mr Salmond and its aftermath.

At today's meeting, Tory MSP and advocate Donald Cameron proposed using the committee’s powers to take evidence under oath to maximise its quality.

He was backed by Liberal Democrat MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton.

The committee has now gone into private session to discuss whether to take evidence under oath.

The MSPs have already decided to take evidence from Ms Sturgeon, Mr Salmond and Ms Sturgeon's most powerful official, the Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans.

Ms Sturgeon has said she will cooperate fully.

Mr Salmond gave evidence under oath at his trial.

Ms Evans is likely to be among the first witnesses called when the committee meets weekly from August.

Under a rarely used power in 1998 Scotland Act, anyone giving evidence to the parliament can be required to take an oath.

It is a criminal offence to refuse to take an oath punishable by up to three months in jail or a £5000 fine upon conviction.

If an official or politician was found to have misled the committee under oath it would almost certainly end their career.

The committee’s focus is the Government’s in-house probe into two complaints of sexual misconduct made against Mr Salmond in 2018 by two female civil servants.

The inquiry’s existence became public in August that year, and Mr Salmond resigned from the SNP after 45 years as a member in the resulting furore.

He then launched a crowdfunded judicial review at the Court of Session to have the probe’s findings struck down.

In January 2019, the Scottish Government was forced to admit in court that its probe had been unfair, unlawful and “tainted by apparent bias” because the investigating officer had been in prior contact with the complainants.

Taxpayers were left with a £500,000 bill for Mr Salmond’s legal costs as a result.

It then emerged that Ms Sturgeon maintained contact with Mr Salmond while he was being investigated by her officials.

She said Mr Salmond had told her about the probe for the first time at a meeting at her house in early 2019, when he made it clear he thought it should be stopped.

Even though she was not supposed to know about the probe, Ms Sturgeon failed to tell Ms Evans about what Mr Salmond had told her for another month.

The First Minister only mentioned it on the eve of meeting Mr Salmond a second time, at the SNP conference in Aberdeen.

She then met Mr Salmond for a third time and spoke to him twice on the phone.

Mr Cameron said: “The committee should take sworn evidence, evidence on oath.

“We are able to do this. It’s provided for in Section 26 of the Scotland Act an in Standing Orders rule 12.4.2.

”It’s the case of [the] Convener administering an oath or affirmation with each witness that comes before us.

“The reasons for that are two-fold in my view. It seems absolutely imperative that the evidence we get can be as accurate as can be.

“We need the opportunity to test booth its credibility and it’s veracity. Not least because we’re likely to get conflicting versions of events, and there will be disputed areas of facts.

“Secondly, we are dealing with very serious matters involving the highest echelons of the Scottish civil service and the conduct of very senior ministers past and present.

“Taking sworn evidence underscores the gravity of the subject matter of this inquiry and will ensure we get the best possible evidence.”

Mr Cameron also said there had been “very regrettable delays” in the Scottish Government producing documents about its complaints policy for ministers and former ministers.

He said the committee also had powers to compel the production of documents and should identify specific documents or classes of documents it wanted from witnesses and officials.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “I share [the] concern about the very regrettable delays. Some were caused by the sub judice aspects of the trial, some were caused by government capacity issues due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Nevertheless, a lot of what we’ve asked for has been prepared by Scottish Government officials already for the conduct of the judicial review, and I feel that sometimes this committee has felt like a bit of an afterthought to the work of government.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily taken our requests as seriously as it might. I would remind the committee we have the power to compel evidence.

“I hope we don’t have to. I hope we have better cooperation going forward.

“I’d like to reiterate Donald Cameron’s request to have witnesses heard on oath.

“I think that this is a very important consideration. We will hear conflicting stories and I think it’s vital we have confidence in what we as a committee hear.”

With the committee also looking at the “culture” in the Scottish Government, Labour MSP Jackie Baillie suggested calling Ms Evans’s two predecessors to give evidence, the former permanent secretaries Sir John Elvidge and Sir Peter Housden.

Ms Bailie also suggested the committee could meet in the Holyrood chamber to allow witnesses to give evidence subject to physical distancing.

Shortly after the judicial review result, Mr Salmond was charged with a series of sexual offences, including attempted rape, which he denied.

After he was cleared on all counts at the High Court in Edinburgh, he and his allies suggested he had been the victim of a politically motivated plot to destroy him.

Ms Sturgeon recently dismissed the conspiracy theory as a “heap of nonsense”.

Asked about the idea on BBC Newsnight, she said: “There was no conspiracy. It’s a heap of nonsense.

“But I’ll, as I say, in the fullness of time get the opportunity to elaborate on that view.”

MSPs on the committee will examine how the Government probe was bungled, and whether Ms Sturgeon’s behaviour broke the code of conduct for ministers, which suggests her private meetings with Mr Salmond should have been reported to officials immediately.

Mr Salmond is currently writing a book about the “nightmare” of his prosecution and trial.

After the verdict, Mr Salmond’s former SNP deputy leader Jim Sillars said the former First Minister’s book would be like a “volcanic eruption” for those at the top of the SNP.

Mr Sillars said the “rot” inside the party may be so bad that the Yes movement may need to set up a new party in it place.

Another ally of Mr Salmond, the East Lothian MP and former justice secretary Kenny MacAskill, also claimed “dark forces” had been at work in the criminal case.