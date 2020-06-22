WEEKLY deaths connected to Covid-19 have fallen for the seventh straight week, data from the National Records of Scotland has revealed.

The statistics, which include all confirmed and suspected deaths where coronavirus was a factor plot the rise and fall of the number of people who have died in Scotland as a result of the disease.

But as Nicola Sturgeon has repeatedly stressed, the virus has not disappeared, and it could be argued that social distancing measures will become even more vital to further suppressing the outbreak as people begin to socialise more as the lockdown is gradually eased.

At the highest point in the outbreak, between April 20 and April 26, National Records of Scotland record 659 deaths where Covid-19 contributed. Last week, the period covering June 8 to June 14, the number dropped to 70 deaths.

Weekly Covid-19 deaths in Scotland, Picture: NRS

The decline in number of deaths has been seen for the last seven weeks, according to the data.

Deaths involving Covid-19 made up seven per cent of all deaths registered between June 8 to June 14 – with the proportions declining since April when coronavirus-linked deaths accounted for 36 per cent of overall deaths.

The total number of Covid-19 deaths in Scotland now stands at 4,070 – with the numbers having stabilised somewhat for the last four weeks.

The increase in Covid-19 deaths has stabilised in recent weeks, Picture: NRS

At Nicola Sturgeon’s daily press briefings, she updates the public on the latest numbers of confirmed cases, hospital admissions and deaths.

These daily figures are produced from Health Protection Scotland and only include those who have tested positive for the disease.

The difference between Health Protection Scotland recorded deaths and those by National Records of Scotland

There has been a lot of talk about elderly people being more at risk of dying from Covid-19 than younger people.

National Records of Scotland data shows that more than three quarters of all deaths involving Covid-19 were those aged 75 or older. Those aged 85 or older have accounted for 43 per cent of all Covid-19 deaths.

The majority of Covid-19 deaths are those aged 75 and older, Picture: NRS

The number of Covid-19 deaths has varied across different parts of Scotland.

Between June 8 and June 14, Greater Glasgow and Clyde NHS area recorded the highest number of deaths with 17 and also has the highest total number of coronavirus deaths at 1,300.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde also has the highest rate of Covid-19 deaths with 11 per 10,000 people.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde has the highest number of Covid deaths and the highest death rates, Picture: NRS

In the first few weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic, most deaths were taking place in care homes.

The proportion of care home deaths related to coronavirus increased before dropping back in recent weeks and represented 50 per cent of deaths between June 8 and June 14 – a fall for a sixth straight week by 7 to 35.

The proportion of Covid deaths in care homes has declined from 60% to 50%, Picture: NRS