A former soldier has restarted his bid to walk the UK coastline after being stranded on an island since the beginning of lockdown.

Chris Lewis, 40, had walked 12,000 miles from Llangennith beach on the Gower Peninsula, near his home in Swansea, in August 2017.

But when he reached mainland Shetland in March, lockdown restrictions were implemented in Scotland, meaning he could not continue his journey and instead had to stay put.

Mr Lewis and his dog, Jet, were taken to Hildasay, a 108-hectare island off the west coast of the Shetland mainland.

It was previously uninhabited, but he was given permission to live in the only house there - a former shepherd's hut.

The building had no running water, heating or electricity.

And on Friday, the pair finally left Hildasay for the first time since lockdown began on March 23 and resumed their walk around the UK coastline.

Their journey is in aid of SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity.

"As we left the pier I sat at the back of the boat not really able to say much," Mr Lewis wrote on Facebook.

"I was sad, and excited at the same time. What an adventure the past three months have been living on our own island during lockdown. I will never forget it.

"I feel I left a part of me behind when I left and look forward to my return in years to come."

Mr Lewis said he had received "frankly outstanding" support from locals who carried out regular food and coal drops by boat when weather allowed.

People following his journey have also sent money to the local shop in Burra, as well as gifts, letters and cards, to be passed on.

"I could go on and on with acts of selfless kind gestures from people I've never even met," Mr Lewis continued in the post.

"It's amazing how people simply just want to be kind and help whatever way they can.

"It's incredibly good for the soul. Leaving Hildasay means more than just leaving the island to me."

Mr Lewis described how his stay on the island had made him "the happiest" he has ever been.

"I was genuinely a little bit concerned about staying on my own for three months," he said.

"But I learned on Hildasay that I'm 100% happy. It's the place where I've completely found myself."

Donations to Mr Lewis's fundraising page have already reached more than £140,000.

He is now hoping to raise £200,000 for SSAFA, which supported him after he left the forces.

More than 50,000 people have been following Mr Lewis's journey on a Facebook page, Chris Walks the UK.

