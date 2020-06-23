Tributes have been paid to a Scottish political journalist after his sudden death on Friday.

The family of Harry Smith confirmed on Tuesday morning that the broadcaster passed away last week.

From Harry's family:

Very sadly Harry died suddenly early on Friday morning. It's so hard to believe his energy and sense of fun are gone. Many of you will have known him for his strong opinions and humour on here. He'll be greatly missed by family, friends and colleagues. pic.twitter.com/NWcTJCASx1 — Harry Smith (@smitharrytv) June 23, 2020

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon lead tributes on Tuesday morning after his family confirmed the news on social media.

She wrote: "This is terribly sad news.

"Harry was a stalwart of Scottish and UK political reporting, and always a gentleman.

"My thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends and former colleagues."

Former colleagues also paid their respects to Mr Smith, who they say was someone who was 'highly respected and admired'.

STV's political editor Colin Mackay said: "Very sad news. I've really enjoyed his tweets since he retired and his comments on the news carried a great careers worth of insight."

BBC Scotland journalist Ben Philip tweeted: "Truly sorry to read this. Harry was Westminster Correspondent during my time at STV. A character on and off the screen and someone who was highly respected and admired by his colleagues across the country."

Channel 4 anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy said: "I’m so sorry to hear this news. He will indeed be sorely missed.

"Was great to have him part of the C4N family in recent years after so long at ITN/STV.

"That’s a great picture you have posted of him. My best wishes and condolences."