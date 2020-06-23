Pro-independence group All Under One Banner have announced plans to hold monthly demonstrations from as early as July as coronavirus restrictions begin to lift in Scotland.

The group revealed the timetable for action will begin in Edinburgh on July 20, before the moving to Stirling and Glasgow in August and September.

The demonstrations will be managed carefully with 'safety as the priority' according to bosses.

Stirling's demonstration will be held on August 19, while Glasgow's event takes place on September 17.

As reported in our sister title The National, organiser Neil Mackay said: “The events of 2020 so far have underlined that AUOB is a dynamic organisation which can respond quickly and effectively to any circumstances. In 2014 the No campaign thought that they had buried us.

“In March this year, others thought that the current crisis would end our campaign. They could not have been more wrong.

"The only way that Scotland will regain its independence is to be bold, to be brave, and to be imaginative and that is what All Under One Banner is about. You don’t change the world by asking nicely.

"We persist and we persevere in continuing this country’s march towards freedom.”

The announcement comes after the group were forced to cancel its planned series of rallies through Scotland's cities this year due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Instead, they have been holding regular online talks.

But while organiser Carol McNamara said she enjoyed the online groups, she is looking forward to marches and rallies taking shape once again.

She said: “The polls show a consistent majority in favour of independence and we’re mobilising the people to win that.”