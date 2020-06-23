The sisters behind a successful Scottish cake baking empire have been forced to close two of their cafes in Perth and Renfrewshire.

The owners of the Three Sister's Bake said it had been a "horribly hard decision" not to re-open at Quarrier's Village in Bridge of Weir and Killearn but was taken in order to help sustain the overall business in the aftermath of the pandemic.

The siblings who run Three Sisters, Linsay, Nichola and Gillian Reith, said efforts will be focussed on their weddings business, takeaway Cake Bar in Glasgow's West End and online shop.

The sisters launched a cookbook four years ago and Nichola was chosen to front BBC baking show Flour Power, which sees workmate across Scotland battle for the cake-making crown.

In an online statement the business said: "As the lockdown measures that closed the hospitality industry are eased, circumstances have reshaped our family business.

"Unfortunately, as we refocus on these parts of our business, we’ve taken the difficult decision not to reopen our cafes at Quarriers Village and Killearn Village Hall.

"This has been a horribly hard decision but is the best option available to us at this time as we pivot the business in the aftermath of the pandemic.

"We are looking forward to being able to hold our first post lockdown weddings and are continuing to take new bookings for 2021 and 2022.

"Our wedding business, based at Killearn Village Hall as well as offsite wedding catering and wedding cakes will remain at the heart of Three Sisters Bake.

"We will continue to develop our takeaway shop Cake Bar in Glasgow’s West End on Great Western Road.

"We’ve been blown away in the past number of weeks with the support from customers visiting us there. This means so much to us in such challenging times."





