THE MAJORITY of businesses are to be allowed to reopen on July 4 in England, Boris Johnson has confirmed.

The Prime Minister set out his mass unlocking plan this afternoon, which will see pubs, bars and restaurants to reopen and allow customers inside and outdoors.

Hair salons, wildlife parks, hotels and holiday homes will be able to open, providing they have created a 'Covid secure' environment.

Measures needed could include putting up screens, having staff wear PPE, increasing ventilation, providing hand sanitiser and creating one-way systems through exhibits and shops.

Mr Johnson has also crucially reduced the 2m social distancing rule to "1m plus", which he described as "1m apart while taking mitigations to reduce the risk", including reducing the amount of time spent indoors with other people and wearing a mask on public transport

He told MPs: "We don't believe there is currently a second peak of infection that might overwhelm the NHS.

"While the experts cannot give a precise assessment of how much the risk is reduced, they judge these mitigations would make one metre plus broadly equivalent to the risk at two metres.

"The chief medical officers of all four Home Nations, who have downgraded the UK's Covid alert level from four to three, meaning we no longer face the virus spreading exponentially...The administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland hold responsibility for their own lockdown restrictions, and they will respond to the united view of the chief medical officers at their own pace, based on their own judgement.

"But all parts of the UK are now travelling in the same direction and we will continue to work together to ensure that everyone in our country gets the support they need."

The other major announcements in Mr Johnson's speech this afternoon included that people can now visit other households in England, and religious ceremonies including weddings can also take place.

He said: " We advise that from the July 4 two households of any size should be able to meet in any setting inside or out.

"That does not mean they must always be the same two households. It will be possible for instance to meet one set of grandparents one weekend and another the following weekend."

The SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford urged Mr Johnson to clarify the emasures were only applicable in England, and also urged him to public the full scientific evidence and review behind his decision to reduce the 2m social distancing rule.

The Ross, Skye and Lochabar MP said: " It is essential that the next steps are solely directed by the science, rather than by political pressures.

"Can the Prime Minister confirm that he will publish not just the conclusions, but the full review on social distancing measures, and the scientific advice given?

"We know that a review of quarantining measures following foreign travel is due next week. Will the Prime Minister confirm that the introduction of any airbridges will be based on public health assessments, not economic assessments and can you also confirm that the devolved governments will be closely involved and party to any arrangements with any country on the arrangements?"

Mr Johnson replied: " As I said in my statement, I observe that the harmony between all four nations is running closer than you might sometimes believe from listening to the Right Honourable gentleman, but I agreed with a great deal of what he had to say. "He's right to express the caution that he does, he's right to anticipate the risk of second spikes... I must be absolutely clear about that, we will see future outbreaks and we will be in a much better position now to control those outbreaks."

He added: "I will of course published the measures on social distancing, how the decision was reached on social distance, we'll place that in both libraries of both houses."

On airbridges, which would allow quarantine-free travel between UK citizens and those of the partnering country, Mr Johnson said: "We will ensure that of course the devolved administrations are kept in contact as we develop our plans, and our plans for quarantine will be based entirely, as he rightly suggests, on public health.

"That will be our criteria."