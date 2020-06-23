Cinema fans are being invited to a series of drive-in movies in Scotland's capital.

While some restrictions regarding cinemas in England have been lifted from July 4, Scots will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the authentic cinema experience.

However, movie fans can now take part in a monthly socially-distanced cinema outing at Edinburgh Airport thanks to a new project from Edinburgh International Film Festival and Unique Events.

On site at the airport, cars participating in the Drive-In Movies events can park 2m apart, providing a safe environment for families and friends to enjoy a film in line with government guidelines.

Films will be shown on a state-of-the-art LED screen, ranked as one of the largest mobile screens in the world at 100 square metres with the ability to broadcast audio straight to car radios.

Ken Hay, Chief Executive of Edinburgh International Film Festival said: “We’re delighted we’ve found a way to bring some great films to Edinburgh audiences despite the challenges we currently face.

“It’s not the Festival as we know it but still a way to bring a part of it to life this year. Film Fest in the City has been a very popular part of the Festival in recent years and working with Unique Events again we hope to be able to create that fun atmosphere at our new airport based Drive-In Movies starting with two fantastic weekends in August.”

This new cinematic experience will screen four films a day, starting with a ‘Drive-In Kids Club’ at 10am, Family Favourites in the afternoon, an evening Blockbuster and a late-night screening of Cult Classics for grown-ups.

Penny Dougherty and Alan Thomson from Unique Events said: “Each month, the Drive-In Movies will let audiences get-away from it all, with a packed programme of classic cinema in a fun, safe environment for family and friends, whilst supporting local businesses and events.”

They added: “We’re thrilled to be producing this brand-new event for Edinburgh and continuing our successful partnership with EIFF to deliver another exhilarating outdoor cinema experience.”

From Wednesday 8 July cinema-lovers who have registered online will be the first to receive detailed film and ticket announcements and be able to book their spots.

The first weekend of these events is set for Friday 7 – Sunday 9 August, giving families and young film fans some end-of-school holiday fun.

Following the Drive-In Movie opening, events will take place on a monthly basis, starting from the last weekend in August.

There are also events planned for Halloween and Christmas, with screenings and activities planned throughout October and December.

Pre-film activity will help to keep people entertained before the movie starts with on-screen movie quizzes, car discos, competitions and give-aways.

Cinema food and snacks will be available to order and purchase pre-event and collected on arrival at the event, along with a selection of quality local food suppliers on-site to support local businesses.

Standard tickets are expected to be priced at £35.00 per vehicle for up to 5 people, with a number of tickets being made available to EIFF’s community partners. Films will be captioned where possible.

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport said: “Edinburgh is world renowned for its festivals and although things are a bit different at the moment, it’s important we all try to provide and hold on to little bits of normality where we can. We know that people are missing things they love to do such as heading off on holiday or trips to the cinema, so we are more than happy to try and provide a bit of both in one night.

“We’re looking forward to working with the EIFF and Unique to make this a success and see the Edinburgh Airport Drive-In really take-off.”