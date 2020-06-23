Thousands of people are reported missing in Scotland every year, and while most are traced within 48 hours, some remain a mystery years on.

For months, years and decades these people remain lost without a trace, with circumstances surrounding missing persons cases often remaining unclear.

Currently, there are details of 30 missing people on the Police Scotland website.

Here, we take a look at the named and faces of each of those cases in the hope that one day they can be solved.

For more information about Missing People in Scotland, visit the Police Scotland website.

Allan Bryant

Allan Bryant was 23 when he was last seen leaving Styx Nightclub in Glenrothes on November 3, 2013.

Speaking last November on the sixth anniversary of his disappearance, Detective Inspector Kevin Houliston from the Major Investigation Team said: "Each anniversary that passes marks another year that Allan's family are left without answers.

"Efforts continue to this day to trace Allan and, once again, I would urge anyone who may have information of relevance to report this immediately."

Robert Adaway

Robert Adaway was reporting missing from Thurso in Caithness on June 9, 1982 – his 18th birthday.

He was seen several times in Thurso on the day of his disappearance, with further potential sightings on roads in the Cathness area – with suggestions that he could have been hitch-hiking.

Rail, sea and road routes in the area were search but he has still not been found. He would now in his mid-fifties.

Kenneth George Jones

Kenneth George Jones, aged 18, vanished from his home in Ancrum Court in Glenrothes, Fife, at around 7am on November 3, 1998.

Despite extensive enquiries to date, there have been no confirmed sightings of Kenenth.

Police Scotland’s Detective Chief Inspector Graham Fenton says the case is “subject to regular review”, adding “Kenneth’s mother and Aunt have never given up hope of finding him”.

Steven Cooper

Steven Cooper went missing from his home in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, overnight on January 21 2008 – his 47thbirthday.

He did not take his take his driving licence, passport, mobile phone, bank cards or a change of clothes, and he did not leave a note.

Steven was driving a blue Ford Focus which he drove from Yorkshire towards Scotland, using the A1 road for at least some of the way. He reached Greenock later the same day he went missing and went to Morrisons supermarket there about 10am.

His car was found empty off the A86 near Loch Laggan in the Highlands.

Extensive searches were made over a 50 square-mile area, using RAF helicopters, search dogs and mountain rescue teams but no trace of him has been found.

Stuart Clark

The whereabouts of Stuart Clark has been unknown since January 17, 2016.

Police have issued CCTV of the 59-year-old man, who was last seen on a train between Cardross and Dalmuir.

It’s believed he may have been in Mac’s Bar on Dumbarton Road the following day, however this has not been confirmed.

William Ritchie

William Ritchie, 90, went missing from his home in Fraserburgh on January 14, 2018.

A major operation was launched including the use of the force helicopter, dog units and dive teams.

Six months following his disappearance, Detective Inspector Stewart Drummond said it had been “extremely frustrating” to not know what had happened to him.

At that point, after leads had been exhausted, their efforts for the case were scaled back.

Tom Graham

Tom Graham vanished from Toryglen in Glasgow on October 27, 2018 and has not been sighted since.

His family have not received any contact from him.

The 30-year-old, from Linkwood Crescent, was deemed a “high-risk” missing person from officers.

He has the name “Sophie” tattooed on the right side of his neck, and a tattoo of a knife on his lower right arm. He also has a tattoo of a black panther on his calf.

Thomas Saunders

Thomas Saunders, 58, was last spotted at the Premier Inn in Leith, Edinburgh, on December 16, 2018.

His blue Volkswagen Golf GTI was later discovered, apparently abandoned, near to a forestry track more than two hours away in Ardgarten in Argyll and Bute.

To date, despite extensive searches, no trace of him has ever been found.

Thanh Van Bui

Thanh Van Bui was just 15-years-old when he disappeared from Glasgow on an England-bound train.

Despite extensive searches following his disappearance in June 12, 2015, police are yet to find the teen from Pollokshields.

Footage released by police show the youngster chatting to a man and woman before boarding a train at Central Station on the day he went missing – with police very keen to speak to those individuals.

Shaun Ritchie

Shaun Ritchie, 20, was last seen in the Strichen area of Aberdeenshire on Halloween in 2014.

Since being reported missing, extensive searches have been carried out – making his case one of the biggest ever search operations carried out by Police Scotland.

The force also used the expertise of a forensic soil scientist and a geoscientist to assist with the enquiry.

During an update four years on from his disappearance, Police Scotland said there is “no evidence to suggest that Shaun has been the victim of any crime”.

Sergei Ivanov

Sergei Ivanov vanished from a tiny Orkney island after being last seen on April 3, 2017.

The Russian-born artist was last seen near his home to the south of the island, before being reported missing around a week later.

Coastline and land searches have been carried out since, with help from the Coastguard and helicopter, but his disappearance remains a mystery.

Sandy Davidson

Three-year-old Sandy Davidson's disappearance has baffled police for more than four decades.

On April 23, 1976, the toddler was playing in the garden of his grandmother’s house in Irvine, along with his sister Donna, 2, and the family dog.

It's thought little Sandy followed the dog as it escaped from the garden, but he never returned.

Despite numerous appeals and a major search operation at the time, Sandy's case has never been solved.

Peter McGuire

Peter McGuire was 21 when he went missing from his home in High Valleyfield, Fife on January 27, 1993.

He was seen later that day leaving the Carnegie Swimming pool.

His car was recovered near to the Forth Road Bridge, however there were no further sightings or information about Peter’s whereabouts.

That is, until November 2016, when a man was noted using Peter’s name and date of birth while living in the Hastings area of England.

Following enquiries, the man quickly moved on and may have then been in the West London area. Investigations continued to try and identify the man but there have yet to be any breakthroughs.

Peter Edwards

Peter Edwards, 65, was last seen in Barclay Street in Stonehaven on November 1, 2016.

His disappearance was described as “totally out of character” from his family, who are desperate for answers all these years on.

There has not been a positive sighting of Mr Edwards since he left the X7 bus in Stonehaven, which Police say is “an area he may not know very well”.

Paul Harley

The whereabouts of Paul Harley has remained a mystery for almost five years.

The 53-year-old vanished from his home in Whiteford Avenue in Dumbarton on September 28, 2014.

He is known to travel extensively through Scotland using the rail network.

Police launched a re-appeal for information two years later, speaking of how Paul’s family have experienced a “very distressing time” and remain “extremely concerned” for him.

Paul Booth

Paul Booth from Cumbernauld has not been seen since October 25, 2016.

The disappearance of the then 45-year-old was described as “out of character” by investigating police.

He was last seen on a footbridge between McGregor Road and Hillcrest Court – but despite extensive searches has never been found.

Nusrat Jahan

Nusrat Jahan, 34, was reported missing to police on July 27, 2017, by a friend concerned for her wellbeing after Ms Jahan told them she was heading to Aberdeen beach.

A major search including the force helicopter, dog units, dive teams and mountain rescue covered an area from the Bridge of Don to Aberdeen Bearch to the cliffs at Cove.

But despite this, there has been no trace of her since she was spotted on CCTV leaving her work at Marischal College at around 4pm on the day she was reported missing.

Matthew Dyet

Matthew Dyet has not been seen in more than a decade after going missing from Eyemouth in the Scottish Borders on February 17, 2009.

The 58-year-old was seen on CCTV leaving the town’s Costcutters on the High Street – but has not been traced or made any contact with relatives or friends since.

He was well known in the 'Killies' area, and used to busk in Berwick, Galashiels and other towns.

Mary Duncan

Mary Duncan's disappearance has been investigated for more than 40 years.

The "quiet, happy" 17-year-old Mary left from her family home in Bonhill, West Dunbartonshire, in March 1976 to go visit a friend.

But the young mum failed to return home, and despite extensive searches her whereabouts remain unknown.

And while her case remains a missing persons probe, detectives say they cannot rule out the possibility that Mary has come to harm.

In April 2019, police began a search of the home of Mary's stepfather, convicted paedophile Norman Duncan.

But officers would not confirm the exact address of the search.

John Young

John Young vanished after leaving the Fleet Pub in Eyemouth in the Scottish Borders at around 6.30pm on December 19, 2014.

He was spotted heading to the harbour area of the town.

A coastguard search was launched but no trace of Mr Young was found. The search was officially ended in January 2015.

John Smith

John Smith, 77, from Machrie in Arran was last seen by a neighbour near to the local golf club on May 30, 2017.

More than three years have passed Mr Smith, identified by police as a “vulnerable man”, was spotted – despite searches from police, air support, mountain rescue, the RNLI and the RAF.

Mr Smith also requires to take daily medicine, with officers at the time unsure if he had with him.

John Coleman

John Coleman was last seen at the Access Point in Leith Street on May 1, 2009.

Mr Coleman, who also goes by the names of Daniel O'Connell and Sean O'Connell, is known to live rough, and travel extensively throughout the UK and Ireland.

He has two distinctive tattoos on his left arm. He has 'John' tattooed on his forearm, and another with a rose, dagger and Irish harp.

Ian Mowatt

Ian Mowatt was reported missing from his home in North Grimsby, Arbroath, on August 12, 2007.

The 36-year-old has several tattoos, including one of a panther on his right arm and a tribal design on his back.

Despite investigations at the time, Mr Mowatt remains a missing person.

Goffredo Bondanelli

Goffredo Bondanelli, a 56-year-old German national, was last seen in Fort William on May 3 before boarding a train to Lochaillort.

He took a five-day walk between Lochaillort and Glenfinnan, with ppans to return to Glenfinnan on May 8.

But despite extensive searches from the mountain rescue and coastguard, the experienced and well-equipped hillwalker was never found.

Walkers in the area are urged to remain vigilant and report anything that may assist the search.

George Stevenson

George Stevenson, 70, was last seen in the High Station Road area of Falkirk on February 10, 2017.

Since then, he failed to make his way back to his home in Glenfuir Court, or make contact with family or friends.

A media and poster appeal, as well as the use of the police marine unit and helicopter, were implemented in a bid to trace the missing pensioner – however he is yet to be found.

David Findlay

Keen walker David Findlay vanished from Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street on May 5, 2008.

In the decade since his disappearance, police have been unable to trace the missing grandfather.

A number of unconfirmed sightings of the Cardonald man were alerted to police following his disappearance, including in Coatbridge, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth – but his whereabouts remain unknown.

Brian McGowan

Brian McGowan vanished from the Gillespie Terrace area of Plean in Stirlingshire on September 21, 2017.

There was a possible sighting of him the following day on Gallamuir Drive, but he has not been seen or heard from since.

Re-appealing a year after his disappearance, Inspector Anton Stephenson said: His family have now seen a whole year pass without him and we want to locate Brian so they can have answers. If Brian sees this appeal, I would like to say to him that we and his loved ones are concerned for him but we just want to ensure he is safe and well."

Anthony Parsons

Anthony Parsons, 64, travelled from Tillicoultry to Fort William by train with his bike on September 29, 2017.

He began cycling southbound on the A82 and was last seen outside the Bridge of Orchy Hotel, where he left on his bike, at around 11.30pm.

He continued to cycle south towards Tydrum, but was never seen since and his bike has not been traced – that is despite extensive searches from multiple forces.

Alexander "Sandy” Joseph Clarke

Alexander "Sandy” Joseph Clarke, 37, was last seen leaving the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy at around 2am on June 4, 2013.

He was carrying two 'Sports Direct' bags containing some clothing.

Despite extensive searches there has been no sighting of Sandy or the discovery of a body – with no evidence also suggesting his bank account having been touched.

Alan Jeffrey

Alan Jeffrey, from Wishaw in Lanarkshire, was in Tenerife with his girlfriend in June 2018.

He was due to return home, but instead opted to continue on the trip with friends.

His girlfriend returned home herself, but since then Alan has had no contact with family.

Police have since been liaising with Spanish authorities and Europol as part of their inquiry.

Officers also cannot rule out that Alan “may have come to harm”, adding that it is “very unusual” for him not to get in touch with relatives.