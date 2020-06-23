NHS staff at the Royal Alexandra Hospital are crowdfunding for colleague Julie Daley whose three children died in a house fire in Paisley on Friday.

The children, aged five, eight and 12, were rushed to the Queen Elizabeth University Hopsital in Glasgow on Friday after the blaze, but sadly died a short time later.

Their mother, 39-year-old Julie Daley, was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital soon after being pulled from the house, and was said to be in a critical condition.

READ MORE: Three children confirmed dead in Paisley flat fire

Her condition is now described as “not life threatening”, and the incident is not being treated as suspicious, say Police Scotland.

Her colleagues at the Royal Alexandra Hospital where Julie Daley works have responded to the tragedy by setting up a JustGiving page, which has raised just under five thousand pounds in only 48 hours.

The page, which was created to offer financial support to parents Julie Daley and Alex Gibson, has received over 264 donations in two days.

It reads: “Our colleague and her family have had their lives devastated by a tragic fire. Having lost their three beautiful children we are trying to raise some funds to help Julie and Alex in what little way we can.

“Julie has worked at the Royal Alexandra Hospital for over 10 years and this page has been set up to allow colleagues and friends to help.

Another crowdfunding page, set up by friends of the grieving couple three days ago has raised an even bigger sum of 22 thousand pounds.

The page reads: “We’re raising £10,000 to help my friend’s brother and partner who have lost everything in a house fire including their three children.

They are asking for donations to support Julie Daley and Alex Gibson who have “lost their children and all their worldly possessions in a devastating house fire.”

A joint investigation from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police in Renfrewshire and Inverclyde has confirmed that the fire is not being treated as suspicious, although enquiries are continuing.

READ MORE: Flat fire that killed three children not suspicious, say police

Graeme Binning, a Senior Officer for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Our heartfelt sympathies are with the family and the wider community at this deeply difficult time, as well as our colleagues who responded alongside our partners.”

You can donate to the fundraising page here.