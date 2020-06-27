Location: Hamilton Hill and Standalane, Scottish Borders

Distance: 4.5 miles/6.5km

Time: 2-3 hours

Grade: Moderate hill walk

I paused just past Jedderfield Farm to take in the ever-expanding view of the Tweed Valley and the glorious hills that surround it. Actually that’s not quite true. I paused much more to get my breath back, reflecting as I did so that when I lived in Peebles this was one of my regular training runs.

I knocked it off almost without thinking about it, whereas now the track up to Jedderfield was a sair pech. Well, it is nearly 40 years since I left Peebles….

In all that time the Borders hills have changed remarkably little, and they are still as beautiful.

This walk gives outstanding views, looking north to the Moorfoots and east to the radio mast on Dunslair Heights, the start of a superb ridge walk to Lee Pen above Innerleithen that was another of my favourites.

The towns are still as attractive too, perhaps especially Peebles with its broad High Street and the stately River Tweed flowing through.

There have been a number of housing developments but they seem to have been sensitively done and don’t impinge unduly on the scenery.

Part of this walk uses a section of drove road, now a wide grass track. It must have been an amazing spectacle to see the hundreds of head of cattle making their slow way through the countryside.

It is said that the drovers swam their beasts across the Tweed somewhere west of the town rather than pay the toll that the town was entitled to charge.

Once recovered at Jedderfield there was not a lot more climbing before we emerged from a wood onto open country.

The view north to Dundreich, above Edderston, was particularly fine.

As we made our way across to the old drove road we were cronked by a raven and then mewed at by a buzzard – just reminding us who was boss around here.

We stopped for lunch, reluctant to lose height – and the views, but eventually made our way slowly down past Standalane Farm and Rosetta Caravan Park back into Peebles. You could easily extend the route by going down to the Tweed at the east end of the town and walking along the riverside path, perhaps on the way taking in the venerable Cross Kirk, which dates back to the 14th century.

We both felt refreshed by our short outing, and no doubt we’ll be back before long to explore another corner of the Beautiful Borders. For the walker it has a great deal to offer.

Roger Smith

ROUTE PLANNER

Map: OS 1:25,000 Explorer sheet 337 (Peebles & Innerleithen).

Distance: 4 miles/6km.

Time: 2-3 hours.

Start/Finish: Neidpath car park, on A72 1km west of Peebles (GR: NT245405).

Public transport: Regular buses (service X62) from Edinburgh to Peebles. Details from 01896 754350 or www.bordersbuses.co.uk

Information: Peebles TIC, 01721 723159 or https://walkscottishborders.com

Refreshments: Ramblers coffee shop, 01721 722217.

Route

From car park, cross road and enter Hay Lodge Park. Follow path by wall to end of park. Recross A72 and take track up to Jedderfield Farm (nb: caution needed when crossing golf course). Keep L of farm, go through next gate on R and follow arrows along field edge. Cross stile into wood, still climbing. At cross track go ahead up to stile leading to open ground. Follow grass path to R, aiming for wall corner. Slant right to stay on path above wall to meet broader grass path and go down to kissing gate at next wall corner. Turn R down clear track past Standalane Farm and into Rosetta Road. It becomes Young St. Cross A72 and walk down steep brae to the Tweed. Turn R and walk along to start of park. TR and walk across park to return to car park.

Note: Dogs should be kept on a lead through Jedderfield as there may be cattle in the fields. An alternative route can be found by continuing past the gate for about 100 metres then going through a broken bit of wall and taking a path which twists uphill, rejoining the route described above just short of the second stile.