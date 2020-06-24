I NOTE with interest Guy Stenhouse's latest article ("Question is about damage caused by two-metre rule", Herald Business, June 22). It is astonishing that we hear praise accorded to Nicola Sturgeon and her regime for their heavy-handed imposition of her rules which are daily stifling our economy and blasting the hopes of households and enterprises and young people of earning an honest living over the summer and for years to come.

When do we hear this blind bureaucracy telling us about the devastation of hopes and careers that obsessive policies are perpetrating on our deceived public? We have the most oppressive restrictions of any country in Europe, yet large tracts of our land are Covid-free.