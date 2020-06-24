INSPIRATIONAL 90-year-old Margaret Payne has completed her ten-week fundraising challenge and raised more than £400,000 for charity.

On Easter Sunday, the great grandmother set herself the ambitious task of climbing 2,398ft on her stairs – the same height as the iconic Scottish mountain Suilven – to raise money for the NHS, the Highland Hospice and the RNLI.

Yesterday at midday, after battling for weeks through a dodgy hip and two knee replacements, she finally reached the mountain's 'peak' on her staircase.

It took her 73 days to strenuously climb the 282 flights of stairs at her home in Ardvar, Sutherland.

Enjoying the view from the 'summit', Mrs Payne yesterday said she felt “great” and “humbled” at the incredible support she has received, which include messages of encouragement from Prince Charles, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, actress Sheila Hancock and mountaineer Sir Chris Bonington.

She said: “I feel great now that I have finally reached the top. It really has taken a long time - I can only manage so many flights of stairs a day - so I feel happy to have achieved my goal and that so much money has been raised as a result. I am also truly humbled by the generosity of everyone who has donated to these amazing causes, and I would like to thank them all for their heart-warming messages and donations. Their encouragement kept me motivated to climb on the days I felt tired - they really made all the difference and are the ones who deserve a clap.”

Margaret was inspired by national hero Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised over £33 million for the NHS Charities Together by walking 100 laps of his garden ahead of his 100th birthday.

The grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of four surpassed her initial fundraising target of £10,000 within the first week.

She has now raised £421,000 to support charities by climbing her 17 steps up to five times a day, despite having two artificial knees.

Relaxing after her final descent yesterday, she said: “When I announced my challenge, I really hoped I would make my target of £10,000 and could never have dreamt of the immense support I have received. I never thought about my artificial knees at all when I said I would do it, but if I am honest, I felt a bit anxious when they started to ache. It has been quite the marathon, but it has been an amazing way of keeping me fit and my spirits up, as well as giving me purpose, and most importantly, giving back to those charities that are close to my heart during these difficult times. I will continue to climb the stairs on windy days now the challenge is over, as well as keep fit by walking around the garden.”

Margaret chose the height of Suilven because it is the only peak she has ever climbed. She first reached the summit in 1944 at the age of 15, after being evacuated to the village of Lochinver during World War II.

To inspire and motivate her throughout the challenge, renowned Ullapool artist James Hawkins donated a painting of the mountain for her to hang beside her stairs.

And after climbing past it to reach the ‘peak’ yesterday, Margaret was serenaded with bagpipes before celebrating with champagne and a lavish lunch prepared by owners from local bar and restaurant, Delilah's.

She was accompanied by her eldest daughter, Nicky McArthur, who has been by her side for the challenge since returning to Scotland from New Zealand in March, when the COVID-19 crisis hit.

Yesterday, Nicky said: “When Mum and I dreamt up this challenge at the start of lockdown, neither of us could have imagined the whirlwind of support she has received. It has been overwhelming in the most wonderful way possible, and has provided us with many incredible memories that will we’ll treasure forever. I couldn’t be prouder of mum, and I’m so pleased to have been with her every step of the way. She really is an extraordinary inspiration to our family.”

As well as the NHS Together Charities and the RNLI, funds raised will also go toward the Highland Hospice, who took incredible care of her late husband Jim before he passed away on Christmas Day last year.

Andrew Leaver, Head of Fundraising at the Highland Hospice, yesterday said: “She is 90-years-old and has two artificial knees, so it really is quite something that she has completed this challenge. She is an inspiration to us all and has drawn so much attention from across the UK and the world. Her husband supported us for years, and we feel very grateful that the Highland Hospice has been one of her chosen charities.”

Donations can be made until the end of July on Margaret's Virgin Money Giving Page.