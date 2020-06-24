Two towns in Ayrshire have been identified as some of Britain's most in-demand seaside locations in the UK.

Ayr and Troon, in South Ayrshire, are both famed in Scotland for their long stretched sands and promenade, as well as stunning views of the Isle of Arran and Ailsa Craig.

They are the only Scottish locations to make the list, compiled by Rightmove, which compares the volumes of people inquiring about homes for sale with the number of available properties and the general size of seaside locations to work out which places were most in demand.

READ MORE: Scotland's Insider Guide: Troon

Troon took the third spot, falling just behind Whitby in North Yorkshire and Whitley Bay in Tune and Wear, with Ayr coming in at number seven on the list of ten.

Other locations featured included several in Cornwall, Devon and Norfolk.

The average price tag on a home in Troon is just over £165,000, with Ayr slightly lower on £149,746, with estate agents reporting increased demand for holiday homes over the past month and more families looking for a new lifestyle, Rightmove said.

Rightmove’s property expert Miles Shipside said: “Having the chance to look out your window to a sea view is something many home hunters tell us is a dream of theirs.

“This means that the properties that do offer this are able to charge a premium compared to those inland.”

READ MORE: Scotland's favourite beaches: Part 2

He added: “Lockdown has changed what a number of home-hunters are now looking for from their next home, and while some are looking for more space or a bigger garden, others are now contemplating a move to the seaside.”

Here are the most in demand seaside locations and the average property asking price, according to Rightmove:

1. Whitby, North Yorkshire, £213,053

2. Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear, £263,078

3. Troon, Ayrshire, £165,386

4. Padstow, Cornwall, £497,051

5. Newquay, Cornwall, £275,101

6. Salcombe, Devon, £730,213

7. Ayr, Ayrshire, £149,746

8. Bude, Cornwall, £311,666

9. Caister-On-Sea, Norfolk, £217,827

10. Ilfracombe, Devon, £203,620