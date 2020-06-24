Visitors are to be welcomed back to the Highlands next month as the tourism industry recovers from an 'extremely challenging' few months as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

The Highland Council have said they are ready to open the gates to the north of Scotland in line with advice from the Scottish Government that restrictions will be further lifted on July 15.

With the country now in Phase 2, businesses within the tourism and hospitality sector are expecting to restart trading next month, if the necessary progress has been made to allow Scotland to enter Phase 3.

READ MORE: Ayrshire towns among the most in-demand seaside locations in UK

Highland Council’s leader has said she is excited to open the north to visitors again - and said tourism if the 'lifeblood' of the Highlands.

Margaret Davidson encouraged businesses to start planning and make use of the latest guidance to ensure maximum safety for both staff and visitors.

She said: “I am pleased that we can all really look forward to welcoming visitors and tourists back to the Highlands next month.

“The lockdown has been extremely challenging for everyone, and especially for our businesses and all those working in the tourism and hospitality sector. I hope that we continue to make the steady progress we have been making in suppressing the virus and that restrictions can be safely lifted on July 15.

READ MORE: Lift off recommended for first virtual spaceport in Sutherland

“I know some people will be naturally anxious as restrictions start to lift across Scotland and visitors start to return. I know many of our businesses are being very thoughtful about how they open up and are working alongside their communities so that we are all confident as we go forward.

"We have good national and local guidance to help and we need to spread the emerging good practice for everyone to see. Tourism is the lifeblood of the Highlands and essential to our economy”.