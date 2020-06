Braveheart star Mel Gibson has said that renewed allegations from Winona Ryder of anti-Semitic comments are “100% untrue”.

In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Ryder claimed that the actor had asked her if she was an “oven dodger” at a party around 25 years ago, in an apparent reference to her Jewish background.

She told the publication: “We were at a crowded party with one of my good friends, and Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we’re all talking and he said to my friend, who’s gay, ‘Oh wait, am I gonna get Aids?’

Winona Ryder (Yui Mok/PA)

“And then something came up about Jews, and he said, ‘You’re not an oven dodger, are you?’”

Ryder first accused Gibson of anti-Semitism in GQ magazine in 2010, suggesting Gibson was referencing the gas chambers used by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

In 2006, Gibson was recorded delivering a controversial anti-Semitic rant after a drink-driving arrest.

The 48-year-old actress also said Gibson, 64, had tried to apologise to her at a later date.

A representative of Gibson said: “This is 100% untrue. She lied about it over a decade ago, when she talked to the press, and she’s lying about it now.

“Also, she lied about him trying to apologise to her back then. He did reach out to her, many years ago, to confront her about her lies and she refused to address it with him.”

In her response to Gibson’s denial, Ryder named the friend she was with at the time of the alleged incident as the late makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin and said the altercation remains a “painful and vivid memory”.

She said: “I believe in redemption and forgiveness and hope that Mr Gibson has found a healthy way to deal with his demons, but I am not one of them.

“Around 1996, my friend Kevyn Aucoin and I were on the receiving end of his hateful words. It is a painful and vivid memory for me. Only by accepting responsibility for our behaviour in this life, can we make amends and truly respect each other, and I wish him well on this lifelong journey.”

In 2016 Gibson returned to directing for the first time in 10 years with World War 2 film Hacksaw Ridge, which tells the story of the first conscientious objector to be awarded the Medal of Honour.