BEER gardens in Scotland are due to reopen on July 6, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed, as she announced dates for a further lifting of lockdown measures.

The First Minister also said Scots will be able to book "self-contained" holiday accommodation, such as caravans and cottages, from July 3.

More households will be able to meet up from July 10, when greater opportunities for young people to see their friends will also be introduced.

From July 10, Scots will be able to meet up to two other households indoors, while hairdressers, childcare facilities, cinemas and libraries will reopen from July 15.

Pubs and restaurants will open with some restrictions on this date, but theatres, nightclubs and live venues will have to remain closed.

Shopping centres are due to reopen on July 13.

Ms Sturgeon previously announced shops can reopen from Monday, June 29, alongside garden attractions, zoos, outdoor markets, playgrounds and outdoor sports courts.

However Ms Sturgeon said the 2m distancing rule - which many businesses claim would make them economically unviable - will remain in place for now.

She said pubs and restaurants will be required to take the names and contact details of customers and store these for four weeks.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a shift to "one-metre plus" distancing rule in England, with hairdressers, pubs, restaurants, and hotels allowed to re-open from July 4.

Ms Sturgeon said there had been "real and sustained progress" in the fight against coronavirus.

However she stressed: "The virus has not gone away, and it will not go away of its own accord."

She said the prize of success is greater normality.

Ms Sturgeon said "blended learning" at schools - a mixture of in-class and at-home learning - is a "necessary contingency", but ministers are now planning for a full-time return for pupils on August 11.

More to follow.