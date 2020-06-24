THE First Minister has today announced an acceleration of easing Scotland’s lockdown measures.

Nicola Sturgeon stressed there is no change to the two-metre social distancing rule just yet, as she set out some new key indicative dates for when some measures and phased can come into effect.

This is reliant on a continued suppression of the virus in Scotland.

Here, we detail out the six key dates you need to know with their lockdown changes.

Full details can be found here.

From Monday, June 29

Shopping

Outdoor markets can also reopen, provided there can be controls on the number of people within the market and distancing is kept.

The First Minister also outlined plans for non-essential retail units to reopen form June 29 - but these will have to have outside entrances. Therefore shopping centres cannot reopen.

Drive-thrus and garden centres were already permitted to reopen under the previous easing of measures.

Sports

Sports courts and playgrounds are now permitted to reopen across Scotland.

Working

Working from home remains the default position.

But the guidance says non-essential indoor, non-office based workplaces can reopen - including factories, warehouses, lab and research facilities.

The construction sector can also implement further stages of a phased return.

There can also be a relaxation of restriction on housing moves.

Marriages

Under Phase 2, marriages and civil partnerships can take place in Scotland with the number of attendees kept to a minimal.

Moving house

Relaxation on restrictions on housing moves.

Education

College and university staff can return to make essential preparations for restart in Phase 3.

These institutions will not return (with a blended model) until Phase 3, with schools set to return across Scotland from August 11.

From July 3

Travel

The First Minister hopes to end the five-mile limit for people travelling for leisure.

Currently you can only travel more than five miles to visit family and friends.

Self-Catering Accomodation

Self-catering accommodation, including caravans, and second homes will be able to open - without shared facilities.

From July 6

Beer Gardens

Outdoor hospitality - like beer gardens and outdoor seating areas in restautants - can open on July 6.

From July 10

Phase 3

The First Minister hopes that on July 9, a decision can be made to enter Phase 3 on Friday, July 10.

Meeting outdoors

From this date, people can meet in extended groups outdoors with physical distancing.

Meeting indoors

Households can meet indoors with up to a maximum of two other households - with physical distancing.

From July 13

Outdoor sports

Organised outdoor contact sports can resume for children and young people.

Dentists

All dental practices will begin to see registered patients for non-aerosol routine care.

Shopping

Non-essential retail shops inside shopping centres can re-open.

From July 15

Indoor hospitality

Indoor hospitality - subject to physical distancing and hygeine rules - can reopen.

Pubs and restaurants can open indoors subject to conditions.

Other indoor leisure

Museums, galleries, cinemas and libraries can open from this date - but with measures including ordering tickets in advance.

Hairdressers

Hairdressers and barbers can open from July 15.

ELC

All Early learning and childcare providers can open.