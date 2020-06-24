The PRIME Minister has been accused of "brushing aside" risks associated with coronavirus.

The claim was part of a fiery exchange between Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer during Prime Minister's Questions.

The Leader of the opposition asked Mr Johnson why two thirds of the 33,000 people with Cornavirus had not been contacted via the NHS track, trace and isolate system, and said: "This is a big gap. The PM risks making the mistakes he made at the beginning of the pandemi - brushing aside challenge, dashing forward, not estimating properly the risks.

"If two thirds of those with COVID-19 have not been contacted, that is a big problem. Because if we don't get track, trace and isolate properly running, we can't open the economy. We can't prevent infection spreading."

In retaliation Mr Johnson accused the Labour leader of quoting 'misleading' figures, and was swiftly reprimanded by the Speaker Lindsay Hoyle.

Mr Starmer explained that the figures he was quoting were the government's own data, produced at yesterday's final daily coronavirus briefing.

The PM was then asked about the abandoned track and trace app, and claimed that "no country in the world" had a fully functioning app. Mr Starmer replied that Germany had one, which 12 million people had downloaded so far.

Ian Blackford, SNP Westminster leader, started his question session by paying tribute to the three children - Fiona, Alexander and Phillip Gibson, who died tragically in a house fire in Paisley on Friday night.

He then asked the Prime Minister to give Scotland the additional financial powers the SNP has been asking for, which they say are necessary to avoid even further economic damage as a result of the pandemic.

The Ross, Skye and Lochabar MP said: "This morning we heard growing concerns from medical experts about the real risk of a second wave of Covid-19.

"At the same time, experts at the Fraser of Allander Institute outlined the scale of the economic challenges ahead with a raft of redundancies and business closures if financial support is withdrawn.

"They warned that measures that risk a second wave of the virus would delay recovery in Scotland until 2024. This health and economic emergency requires an unprecedented response."

He continued: "Our First Minister and our Finance Secretary have already made the request for more borrowing powers.

Will the Prime Minister implement the recommendations of these business leaders and give the Scottish Parliament the economic powers it needs to fuel recovery in the wake of the pandemicm or will the Prime Minister put Scotland's economic recovery at risk?"

The Prime Minister replied: "Scotland has so far received, as part of our UK campaign against coronavirus, £3.8 billion in Barnet consequentials - a fact that I'm sure is seldom off his lips in his discussion with his SNP colleagues.

"We will continue to invest massively in Scotland because Scotland, like the whole of the UK, benefits from being part of the oldest and most successful political partnership anywhere in the world."

Mr Johnson then took a swipe at the SNP for changing its stance on the return of pupils to schools in augustm saying: "I congratulate the SNP, by the way, on their U-turn, which could be copied with advantage by of our friends on the front bench opposite, on education and getting your kids into school."