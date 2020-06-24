Recent warm weather in Scotland has prompted the families of recent graduates to throw 'garden graduations' after official ceremonies were postponed or cancelled.

In lieu of official graduation ceremonies which cannot currently go ahead because of lockdown restrictions, families across the country have decided to celebrate with intimate parties in their back gardens.

Complete with makeshift caps, gowns and scrolls at the ready, here are some of Scotland's garden graduations.

23-year-old Sheryl O'Hare from Airdrie was due to graduate from the University of Dundee with an intercalated degree in medical education this coming Friday.

After hearing the ceremony was postponed indefinitely in March, Sheryl - along with hundreds of other students across the country - was disappointed that she wouldn't have that important day to work towards.

Sheryl with mum Elaine, brother Dan and dad Brian

She said: "Me and my friends were all gutted because we were looking forward to it, and it gives you motivation to keep going. I was still working on my dissertation, but it didn't stop me.

"We knew it was going to be nice weather on Saturday, and I was just planning on having a casual dinner, but unbeknownst to me my mother ordered a cap from amazon and used her hairdressing cape as a gown.

"We all got dressed up and made an occasion out of it in the garden with champagne and cake, and it was just brilliant."

Sheryl heard in April that she would be graduating with first class honours, and parents Elaine and Brian O'Hare couldn't be more proud. They said:

"We were all looking forward to the ceremony in the Caird Hall in Dundee, but we thought we'd improvise and it turned out great.

"Normally we would have gone out to a restaurant for a graduation meal, but we just ate in the garden.

Together with Sheryl's 18-year-old brother Dan and grandmother Anna Boyle, 83, the family honoured the occasion.

"She's our eldest, so the first to graduate and we're just delighted with her results. We all are."

In Dalkeith, Edinburgh, 22-year-old Louise Fitzpatrick and her family were busy celebrating her graduation from Heriott-Watt University with a 2:1 in translation and interpretation studies.

After the real ceremony was cancelled, mum Jacqui organised for the allowed three households to celebrate Louise's successes in the garden, with siblings Anna and Michael returning home for the occasion.

Graduate Louise with mum Jacqui, dad Gerry, sister Anna and brother Michael

Jacqui said: “There are some important milestones in life that you have to mark, so that’s really why we wanted to do it.

"We got a cheap gown and mortarboard online, and we had a scroll in a tube from when Louise's brother graduated from the same university in 2018.

"It was an absolutely wonderful graduation, with a short speech, graduation cake and strawberries and champagne.

"We started at 3pm, and we kept celebrating until after 11 at night, there was even dancing!"

Louise is due to start an internship at an international translation company in Barcelona in July.

Meanwhile in Dunlop, East Ayrshire, Iain Harkness is back staying with his family after completing his undergraduate degree in Edinburgh, before plans to move to Glasgow for a Master's in Russian, Eastern European and Eurasian studies.

The 22-year-old said: "With everything that was going on, we did kind of expect our graduation ceremony to be cancelled.

"The end of uni is supposed to be a big celebration, and you really want to blow off steam. But the ball was cancelled, our faculty dinner got cancelled, and then graduation got cancelled.

"Instead my family had a mini garden party to mark the occasion, with our household and my gran. It was really great actually because my nearest and dearest were there, so it was a special day."

Here's a look at some other 'garden graduations' from across the country.

I have the best friends in the world, they knew how sad I was to be missing graduation, so they secretly decorated my garden and brought the celebrations to me! 👩🏼‍🎓🥂 pic.twitter.com/tjUijteW4W — Ailsa Kerr (@AilsaKerr) June 19, 2020