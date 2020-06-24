Edinburgh has no shortage of beautiful abodes, but this stylish 9,000-square-foot villa stands out from the crowd boasting spectacular designs both inside and out.

Gillsland Road House, in Merchiston, Edinburgh, has retained all the splendour of a grand Victorian townhouse, without compromising on the modern amenities it has aplenty on the inside.

The main living space - a vast and airy open-plan kitchen and lounge - is church-like with its high ceilings and original features, and decorated to perfection to make it stunningly stylish.

READ MORE: Scottish castle in the heart of Ayrshire on the market for £3.9 million

The three-storey family home with eight bedrooms and six bathrooms also possesses stunning grounds which stretch around the property, sealed off by a striking set of wrought-iron gates.

According to Rettie & Co., this dream home has already had serious local, national and international interest, and it's not difficult to see why.

HeraldScotland:

HeraldScotland:

HeraldScotland:

HeraldScotland:

HeraldScotland:

HeraldScotland:

HeraldScotland:

HeraldScotland:

HeraldScotland:

HeraldScotland: