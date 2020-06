THE curious story of the UK media campaign to reduce the two-metre distancing guidance has involved a long campaign not by researchers in the field but initially by politicians. We have had Iain Duncan Smith making judgements about epidemiology and supporting the reduction. We have had policy wonks pronouncing on hygiene and ventilation studies. We have seen and heard large numbers of “experts” stating the two-metre guidance was based on outdated 1930s studies. Many of the statements made in favour of reduction have been inaccurate or seriously uninformed. The case made for some sort of blanket reduction is not evidence-based so far.

Scientific evidence from the 2020s and not the 1930s and 1940s indicates there is a strong case for supporting and even extending the two-metre social distancing guidance in some circumstances. Current evidence supports the two-metre guidance in many locations, occupations and industries because of airborne as well as large droplet transmission. Past research underestimates viral airborne risks. Evidence from clusters supports more caution. The R rate is still not low enough across the UK for change but it is as low as it is partly because of the two-metre distancing.