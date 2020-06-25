A ten-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty at a loch in Stirling.
The child was at Loch Lubnaig on Wednesday afternoon when the incident occured.
Police and fire crews were called to the area, near Callander, at around 5.35pm.
However, on arrival, the boy could not be saved.
Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “A ten-year-old boy has died following an incident in Loch Lubnaig, near Callander, on Wednesday, June 24.
“Emergency services were called around 5:35pm to reports of a child experiencing difficulty in the water.
"Sadly, the boy died.
“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
