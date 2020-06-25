Robert Jenrick has found himself the subject of newspaper headlines across the country as he faces calls to resign over a controversial £1bn development.

The housing secretary was yesterday slammed by the SNP, who said the approval of a party donor’s development plans by the housing secretary is a “classic Tory sleaze scandal”.

Who is Robert Jenrick?





Robert Jenrick, 38, is a trained solicitor who worked in corporate law in London and Moscow.

He entered the world of business before entering the Commons as MP for Newark in Nottinghamshire in a by-election in 2014.

READ MORE: Jenrick's development plan go-ahead “classic Tory sleaze scandal”

Two years ago, he took up his first ministerial post as Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury in 2018.

And in July last year, he was appointed Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government

Why is he in the news recently?





His name is no stranger to recent headlines. Just after lockdown began, he travelled for more than an hour to visit his parents, and later faced criticism for driving 150 miles from his London property to his home in Herefordshire - and then again travelled to his parents in Shropshire.

However, he said he was delivering food and medicine to his isolating parents, and was backed by the Prime Minister.

Why do people want him to resign?





This is where his latest scandal comes in.

Documents have emerged that reveal Jenrick was 'insistent' a controversial development was agreed before a new levy could cost its Tory donor backer millions.

Jenrick gave the go-ahead to former media mogul Richard Desmond to build housing at London’s Westferry Printworks.

READ MORE: Jenrick tries to draw line under Cummings row, insisting it's time for country to 'move on'

The development for 1500 homes had been initially turned down by the council, but the Conservative party received a £12,000 donation from the mogul two weeks after Mr Jenrick gave it the green light.

Mr Jenrick told MPs that he would outline the rationale for his decision-making by releasing documents.